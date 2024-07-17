Biden Will Announce Major Supreme Court Changes

The Democrats have been screaming about the Supreme Court for several years. They've tried to manufacture scandals, portray decisions that the conservative majority made as anti-democratic, and generally act like two-year-olds being denied a cookie before dinner.

But their tantrums are simple to explain: they've been losing. Their preferred means of upending American society through the unelected judges of the Supreme Court has been captured by those who are far less enthusiastic about "transforming America" and far more interested in saving what's left of our republic.

Joe Biden has a solution to the left's hand-wringing: radically alter the character of the Supreme Court.

The easiest thing to do would be to pack the court with radical left judges by expanding the number of the court's sitting justices. Aside from having to redesign the hearing room at the Supreme Court building to add more seats, there's the small matter of Congress having to approve it. As long as Republicans avoid giving the Democrats a super-majority in Congress, adding Supreme Court justices remains a fever dream of the left.

But there are other changes that Biden wants to make that would radically alter the character of the court. An ethics code enforced by Congress would make the Supreme Court beholden to the legislative branch. And applying term limits to justices is just another way for Democrats to capture the court and use it for their own purposes.

Washington Post:

President Biden is finalizing plans to endorse major changes to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, including proposals for legislation to establish term limits for the justices and an enforceable ethics code, according to two people briefed on the plans. He is also weighing whether to call for a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad immunity for presidents and other constitutional officeholders, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The announcement would mark a major shift for Biden, a former chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who has long resisted calls to make substantive changes to the high court. The potential changes come in response to growing outrage among his supporters about recent ethics scandals surrounding Justice Clarence Thomas and decisions by the new court majority that have changed legal precedent on issues including abortion and federal regulatory powers.

Justices are not allowed to have rich friends, and presidents will be held accountable for what their supporters do in their name. It's beyond belief that the left has gone off the rails because the carefully constructed Utopia it was building is being taken down piece by piece.

“I’m going to need your help on the Supreme Court, because I’m about to come out — I don’t want to prematurely announce it — but I’m about to come out with a major initiative on limiting the court. … I’ve been working with constitutional scholars for the last three months, and I need some help,” Biden said, according to a transcript of a call to the Progressive Caucus on Saturday, which the Washington Post obtained.

This is a campaign promise with no chance of becoming law. But it sure sounds good to the radical left who can dream about shoving its agenda down the throats of the American people via the Supreme Court.

