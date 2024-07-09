The Emerging Split Between Biden's Public Supporters and Private Doubters

Rick Moran | 3:21 PM on July 09, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Will he stay or will he go? Democrats are, so far, not going all hammer and tongs over the question of Biden's survival. But there is now a definite split between those who publicly back the president and those who harbor serious doubts about his viability going forward.

Advertisement

Biden got a big boost on Monday when the Congressional Black Caucus indicated they would back him, come what may. A statement to that effect is expected to be released in the next few days.

Another positive for Biden was the surprise backing of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus leaders, Reps. Nanette Barragan (D-Calif.), the chair, and Adriano Espailat (D-N.Y.), the vice chair. Politico reports that a Biden meeting with that group is in the works.

But the party split is real and growing. There are Biden backers who are in the “time to move on” crowd, and Biden doubters who want the president to “show us more." That divide has mixed up some of the usual tensions in the party and could become sharper as the convention nears.

“The matter is closed,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters. “Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race. He is in this race, and I support him.” Other far-left members also voiced their support despite the fact that, on some issues, Biden was at odds with the radicals.

Meanwhile, a powerful senator joined the "show us more" caucus on Wednesday. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington made it clear that unless Biden demonstrates more energy, he should consider dropping out.

Advertisement

“We need to see a much more forceful and energetic candidate on the campaign trail in the very near future in order for him to convince voters he is up to the job,” she said in a statement. She called on Biden to “seriously consider the best way to preserve his incredible legacy and secure it for the future.”

To be sure, Murray and other show-us-mores have been vague about what exactly they’d like to see Biden doing more of — often simply calling on the candidate to “reassure” the American people. The better way to view their posture is that it’s less about needing Biden to show more and more about them needing to see more about how the very real voter doubts about his fitness for office evolve.

All the endorsements in the world will not satisfy the American people who desperately need reassurance that Joe Biden is capable of fulfilling the duties of his office. Not part-time. Not some days. They need to see a Joe Biden able to speak to world leaders, to Congress, to the American people. 

Even if he can string together a run of strong public performances, his behavior in public and private will remain under a microscope. Look no further than the WSJ’s latest deep dive — “How Biden’s Inner Circle Worked to Keep Signs of Aging Under Wraps” — which included tough anecdotes about Biden skipping a planned meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Schoilz and fumbling for words at a New York fundraiser last year.

Administration officials pushed back on those stories, of course, but even a typical Biden flub could rekindle all the questions about his abilities to survive the next four months, let alone the next four years.

Advertisement

Exclusively for our VIPs: Once Again, Black Politicians May Rescue Biden From Disaster

Whatever it takes to get Biden to perform adequately in front of the cameras, his aides and a friendly media will do. It's enormously depressing that the bid to do anything, tell any lie, cover up any weakness or frailty by Biden could result in the candidate skating to victory in November.

If there was ever any evidence that the Democrats care only about power and nothing else, the next few months will demonstrate that. 

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Joe Accidentally Just Gave Himself a New Nickname Victoria Taft
Dems Scrambling to Find a 'Plan B' After Initial Effort to Make the Race About Trump Takes a Nosedive Rick Moran
Nobody Expected This Guy to Pitch at All, Much Less Win the Game Chris Queen
VIDEO: Doctor Jill Biden Nearly Faces Press, Loses It Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: LOL Alert — The Dems Wanted Fiery Joe Biden, They Got Fiery Joe Biden Stephen Kruiser
France Just Committed Suicide Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
I've Figured Out Why Joe Biden Won't Drop Out
I Must Report You, Comrade: Michigan AG Accused of Sending 'Coded Messages' About Biden
What Was Trump’s Masterstroke? Believe It or Not, It Wasn’t Debating Biden.
Advertisement