BREAKING: Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Makes 'Hard Landing' in Remote Area. Rescue Underway

Iranian state TV is reporting that a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian made a "hard landing" in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province near the city of Jolfa.

"The esteemed president and company were on their way back aboard some helicopters and one of the helicopters was forced to make a hard landing due to the bad weather and fog," Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said in comments aired on state TV.

But other Iranian sources are saying that the copter went down as it was "crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog."

According to this source, the region is "remote and mountainous." At least 40 rescue crews were dispatched to the region but a search for the downed helicopter is being hampered by thick fog.

“We are still hopeful but information coming from the crash site is very concerning,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters:

The bad weather was complicating rescue efforts, the state news agency IRNA reported. The chief of staff of Iran's army ordered all the resources of the army and the elite Revolutionary Guard to be put to use in the search and rescue operations.



State TV stopped all its regular programming to show prayers being held for Raisi across the country and, in a corner of the screen, live coverage of rescue teams deployed on foot in the mountainous area in heavy fog.



The rescue teams were expected to reach the site of the crash later on Sunday evening, state TV reported.



Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021, and since taking office has ordered a tightening of morality laws, overseen a bloody crackdown on anti-government protests and pushed hard in nuclear talks with world powers.

Speculation on the cause of the crash is bound to be intense even if Raisi survives. But first and foremost, it should be said that Iranians are notoriously bad about maintaining their military hardware with much of it being decades old.

I'd look at stupidity and incompetence before sabotage.

Further updates will be posted throughout the day.