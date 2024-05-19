Greene vs. Crockett, Round Two: The Fundraising/Spellcheck Edition

Rick Moran | 9:19 AM on May 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The battle royale between Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett continued over the weekend following their Thursday night war over "eyelashes" and "beach-blond butch-body."

Advertisement

Naturally, when you have a polarizing figure like MTG, it's hard to resist sending out a fundraising blast to shake the money tree a bit. Crockett gave in to the temptation and proceeded to show anyone interested why she has no business being in Congress.

Crockett decided to sell T-shirts emblazoned with her insult to Greene over her "blond, butch body."

Check out the congresswoman's signature on the T-shirt.

Advertisement

Senator John Fetterman had a thought.

Crockett wasn't finished with her insults.

The Hill:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said Friday night she wasn’t sure she could call Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) behavior in a clash between the two during a House Oversight hearing “a low,” when responding to a CNN anchor’s question on whether the days of former first lady Michelle Obama’s “When they go low, we go high,” mantra are over.

“I don’t know that we can even call this a low. I mean, she goes to hell, and then I do my best to remind her as to why she should not cross me,” Crockett told CNN’s Abby Phillip.

“She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that. Because, I mean, I don’t know that she’s ever attacked her own colleagues,” Crockett said. 

Advertisement

The absence of evidence is obviously proof positive that MTG is a kluxer.

Crockett is so dumb, she insulted the entire black race for being too stupid to understand how good they have it under Joe Biden.


God save us from our own folly and the folly of idiots like Jasmine Crockett.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CONSERVATISM

Recommended

Government Plots To Grab Homeowners' Private Properties In Florida Bryan S. Jung
How Can Joe Biden Win With This Demographic Shift? Matt Margolis
AOC's Bizarre, Idiotic, Brainless Conspiracy Theory About MTG's Outburst at Committee Hearing Rick Moran
Biden's Plan to Resettle Thousands of Gaza Refugees Is Insane, Warns Expert Rick Moran
House GOP Retreats on Impeaching Biden for Holding Weapons to Israel Matt Margolis
Tom Fitton: ‘Caution’ Letter Proves Judge Merchan’s Ethics Violation Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Our Bureaucracy Is Out of Control
Symptom of a Sick Society: Feminist ‘Rage Rituals’
‘This Is a Queer Planet’: NBCUniversal’s Peacock Releases New Series on Gay Animals
Advertisement