Greene vs. Crockett, Round Two: The Fundraising/Spellcheck Edition

The battle royale between Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett continued over the weekend following their Thursday night war over "eyelashes" and "beach-blond butch-body."

Naturally, when you have a polarizing figure like MTG, it's hard to resist sending out a fundraising blast to shake the money tree a bit. Crockett gave in to the temptation and proceeded to show anyone interested why she has no business being in Congress.

Crockett decided to sell T-shirts emblazoned with her insult to Greene over her "blond, butch body."

So we are going to drop “A Crockett Clapback Collection.” This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop… pic.twitter.com/7RnPQ4jVHs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 18, 2024

Check out the congresswoman's signature on the T-shirt.

The shirt says “Crockrtt” 😂 she was so anxious to milk the attention for money she couldn’t even take the time to get her own name right. #proofread Why are people like this given power? Friggin’ beyond embarrassing. Disgraceful. https://t.co/7GcC5fErBU pic.twitter.com/fArLQxyIBk — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 18, 2024

I'd start by spelling your last name correctly 😭😂 https://t.co/cljhahVm4l pic.twitter.com/fiewsmXTDF — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 18, 2024

Senator John Fetterman had a thought.

In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show.



Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show. pic.twitter.com/y6wxLX5FIV — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 17, 2024

Crockett wasn't finished with her insults.

The Hill:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said Friday night she wasn’t sure she could call Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) behavior in a clash between the two during a House Oversight hearing “a low,” when responding to a CNN anchor’s question on whether the days of former first lady Michelle Obama’s “When they go low, we go high,” mantra are over. “I don’t know that we can even call this a low. I mean, she goes to hell, and then I do my best to remind her as to why she should not cross me,” Crockett told CNN’s Abby Phillip.

“She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that. Because, I mean, I don’t know that she’s ever attacked her own colleagues,” Crockett said.

The absence of evidence is obviously proof positive that MTG is a kluxer.

Crockett is so dumb, she insulted the entire black race for being too stupid to understand how good they have it under Joe Biden.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Biden's drop in support among Black Americans is because "feelings are dictating their reality" and they aren't "understanding exactly how any of this works" pic.twitter.com/QtWcJnyxsh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023





God save us from our own folly and the folly of idiots like Jasmine Crockett.