Biden Will Issue Executive Order to Drastically Limit Asylum Entries at Southern Border

Rick Moran | 12:45 PM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Joe Biden indicated in a Tuesday interview with the Spanish-language network Univision that he was going to issue an executive order to drastically limit border crossings for asylum seekers. No details have been released on the shape and scope of the EO, but White House sources are telling Axios that the policy change will be announced by the end of the month.

Advertisement

The announcement follows years of Biden claiming he could do nothing about the surge of asylum seekers coming into the United States, and that it was up to Republicans in Congress to stem the flow of humanity pouring into the country. Now, Biden has suddenly discovered that he had the power to deal with the crisis all along.

Such extraordinary cynicism is rare for a president. But Joe Biden is in a political fight for survival and there's nothing he won't do or say to defeat Donald Trump.

There's no question of the legality of denying entry to most asylum seekers. U.S. law is clear on the subject. Asylum seekers must be given a hearing and shelter until their case is adjudicated.

But Biden is now running scared. And even if his executive order is declared illegal, he can claim he's trying his best to deal with the crisis.

The immigration control method Biden is relying on is the same one he referred to as "inhumane" when Donald Trump successfully used it to dramatically reduce asylum seekers.

The provision Biden is eyeing would restrict the ability of immigrants to claim asylum, and doesn't require congressional approval, Axios reported in February.

Biden would use authority in Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which gives the president broad leeway to block entry of certain immigrants if it would be "detrimental" to U.S. national interests.

He'd be taking a page from former President Trump, who has repeatedly leaned on that section.

"We're examining whether or not I have that power," Biden told Univision's Enrique Acevedo in an interview taped last week that aired Tuesday night.

Advertisement

"Some are suggesting that I should just go ahead and try it," Biden said. "And if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court."

See, America? I tried! I really tried!

Few voters will be taken in by this cynical ploy. But maybe enough gullible or low-information voters will believe the president to make the move a political plus.

Related: Another State Threatens to Leave Biden Off the Ballot

Bloomberg:

Biden said in the Univision Noticias interview that the US doesn’t have enough staff to interview asylum claimants or enough Border Patrol officers. The Senate bill failed after former President Donald Trump objected and pressured Republicans to kill it rather than risk handing Biden a victory.

Utter nonsense. There's now a five million-strong backlog of asylum seekers. Even with the border deal, the number of immigration judges and asylum interviewers would still fall far short of reducing the five-year waiting period for a legal determination of asylum. 

If Biden had initiated many of these Trump-era policies immediately after the crisis began in the spring of 2021, there wouldn't have been a crisis.

According to Senator John Cornyn's office, "U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has logged more than 5.4 million illegal border crossings, plus at least 1.5 million “gotaways” – that is, border crossers who were detected by CBP technology, but who were never apprehended." 

Advertisement

We were told by Biden during the 2020 campaign that he would have an immigration policy that was "safe, orderly, and humane." The reality is exactly the opposite and it's the Republican's job to make sure voters don't forget that.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: BORDER CRISIS BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Recommended

What the Hell Is Wrong With Tucker Carlson? Stephen Green
When You Thought Fani Willis’ Office Couldn’t Get Any Worse, Here Comes a Sleazy Investigator Chris Queen
No Wonder Gavin Newsom Didn't Want an Audit to Track $24 Billion in Homeless Spending Victoria Taft
The New, Improved RNC Is Zeroing In on the Right Priorities Athena Thorne
The Morning Briefing: Can the GOP Finally Figure Out GOTV? Stephen Kruiser
BIDENFLATION: Now Is When We Sit in the Dark and Eat the Canned Meats Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Speaker Johnson Is Preparing to Walk the Plank on Ukraine Aid
Will There Be a Mayorkas Trial?
Food Labels Are Really Starting to Freak Me Out
Advertisement