You'll Never Guess Where Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Might End Up

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot may be hired by the trustees of the Dolton, IL city council. They want Lightfoot, one of the worst recent mayors in America, to investigate the current worst mayor in America, Dolton's Tiffany Henyard.

Advertisement

To review, Henyard is being sued by Village trustees for misusing public funds. Taking jaunts to Las Vegas and using Dolton police as her personal bodyguard are just two of the transgressions she's accused of. She's also vindictive, targeting business owners who don't support her.

Related: Illinois Mayor Dresses as, Imitates Fictional Gangster in Board Meetings

So yeah, the woman is begging to be investigated. But Henyard will no doubt attack whoever investigates her mercilessly. The mayor has cowed the cops, the city council, and anyone else who has dared question her rule.

And that's why the trustees need Lightfoot to head the investigation. Lightfoot is no weak sister. Anyone who stood up to the power structures in Chicago can handle a suburban mayor, right?

Chicago Tribune:

Trustees who are at odds with Henyard have criticized her for not being forthcoming about the state of village finances and how village funds are being spent, and say they’ve not been provided with a complete accounting of Dolton’s financial condition. They have repeatedly said they are often contacted by vendors that performed work for the village but wait for payments weeks or months after work is completed. Also, they say vendors are hired for jobs without their approval at Village Board meetings. In her role as Dolton mayor, Henyard earns a yearly salary of $46,000, but she is also supervisor for Thornton Township, which pays her $224,000 annually.

Advertisement

The trustees have dangled a juicy carrot in front of Lightfoot. They are going to offer her $400 an hour for her services. Considering the mess that Henyard has made of the little village and its finances, it may take Lightfoot a while to unravel all of her schemes and wrongdoing.

New York Post:

Her constituents have also complained about the ostentatious mayor’s massive billboards bearing her face across town and the “militarization” of local police against her political opponents. The board has accused her of covering up personal expenses she paid for using village money. Henyard’s administration has denied the board’s numerous requests over the past year for financial documents, leaving them in the dark about the state of the Dolton’s finances. Last month, Henyard vetoed a resolution passed unanimously by the village board to open the probe, calling on her to submit the village’s financial records.

The residents see unraveling the malfeasance and possible criminal activity that occurred in Las Vegas as "extremely important," says Dolton Board of Trustee member Brittney Norwood.

“I’m still hoping that the proper authorities come and make her provide us with the information that we are supposed to be privy to in terms of the village,” Norwood said when asked what she hopes the investigation will uncover.

Advertisement

“We still don’t have the financial information, we are still lacking documents. We are hoping that someone from the proper authorities can come and force the administration to be transparent, that’s it,” she continued.

One particular sore spot for residents is Henyard's practice of plastering billboards all across town with her super-sized smiling face grinning at residents.

Tiffany Henyard: America’s Mayor



As mayor of Dolton, IL, she's put up taxpayer-funded billboards with her name and face on them. She hired a DJ to accompany her to city meetings. She showed up to a meeting dressed as Wesley Snipes's character from New Jack City once. She changed… pic.twitter.com/vuVqyAyYLp — Pirate Wires (@PirateWires) February 13, 2024

Can Lightfoot bring her down? Stay tuned.