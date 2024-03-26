Feds Raid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Properties As Part of a Sex-Trafficking Probe

Properties owned by entertainment icon Sean "Diddy" Combs in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security agents in connection with a sex-trafficking case out of New York. The property in Los Angeles in Holmby Hills is connected to Combs's production company, while the property in Miami is the entertainer's home.

It's not clear that Combs was the target of the investigation, but he has been sued several times over the last few months for sexual harassment and rape. Combs's former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, sued him in November 2023, "alleging years of sexual abuse, including rape," according to the Associated Press.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement released to the media.

Combs is an accused serial sex abuser. In addition to the suit by Ventura, three women have alleged he raped them after drugging them, and other women have alleged Combs made unwanted advances.

Forbes:

Later in November, a woman named Joie Dickerson-Neal alleged in a lawsuit Combs drugged her, sexually assaulted her and secretly recorded the assault while she was a college student in 1991. Separately in November, an anonymous plaintiff accused Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of raping her and a friend in 1990 or 1991 after meeting at an MCA Records event in New York—a suit that, like the Dickerson-Neal complaint, was filed shortly before the expiration of a New York law temporarily allowing lawsuits for older assault allegations that would ordinarily be past the statute of limitations. Combs was hit with another sexual assault suit in December, accusing the rapper of drugging and participating in a gang rape of the unnamed accuser in 2003, when the accuser was 17 years old.

The most recent lawsuit against Combs was filed last month, when producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones sued the rapper in New York, alleging that he was "subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Diddy at his direction” and was forced to have sex with sex workers hired by Combs, according to Variety.

Rapper 50 Cent, who's been feuding with Combs for years, posted on Instagram under a photo of Combs's sons, “S–t just got real 👀the Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs."

The "In Da Club" rapper has been calling Combs out on social media for years, going so far as to joke about his gay relationships with several men.

Associated Press:

The music industry has not faced a reckoning to the same degree, but singer and producer R. Kelly is serving a prison sentence for sexually abusing young fans, seven women have sued hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons alleging he raped them and two women have sued Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler alleging sexual assault.

Ordinarily, we might take some of these allegations with a grain of salt. But Combs has a history of allegedly having unwanted sex going back to the 1990s. His sexual adventures have been the stuff of social media legend.

All the women can't be liars or making stuff up.