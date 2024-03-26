Feds Raid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Properties As Part of a Sex-Trafficking Probe

Rick Moran | 11:55 AM on March 26, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Properties owned by entertainment icon Sean "Diddy" Combs in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security agents in connection with a sex-trafficking case out of New York. The property in Los Angeles in Holmby Hills is connected to Combs's production company, while the property in Miami is the entertainer's home.

Advertisement

It's not clear that Combs was the target of the investigation, but he has been sued several times over the last few months for sexual harassment and rape. Combs's former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, sued him in November 2023, "alleging years of sexual abuse, including rape," according to the Associated Press.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement released to the media.

Combs is an accused serial sex abuser. In addition to the suit by Ventura, three women have alleged he raped them after drugging them, and other women have alleged Combs made unwanted advances.

Forbes:

Later in November, a woman named Joie Dickerson-Neal alleged in a lawsuit Combs drugged her, sexually assaulted her and secretly recorded the assault while she was a college student in 1991.

Separately in November, an anonymous plaintiff accused Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of raping her and a friend in 1990 or 1991 after meeting at an MCA Records event in New York—a suit that, like the Dickerson-Neal complaint, was filed shortly before the expiration of a New York law temporarily allowing lawsuits for older assault allegations that would ordinarily be past the statute of limitations.

Combs was hit with another sexual assault suit in December, accusing the rapper of drugging and participating in a gang rape of the unnamed accuser in 2003, when the accuser was 17 years old.

Advertisement

The most recent lawsuit against Combs was filed last month, when producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones sued the rapper in New York, alleging that he was "subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Diddy at his direction” and was forced to have sex with sex workers hired by Combs, according to Variety.

Related: California Plagued by Hundreds of Teens Storming Malls Across the State

Rapper 50 Cent, who's been feuding with Combs for years, posted on Instagram under a photo of Combs's sons, “S–t just got real 👀the Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs."

The "In Da Club" rapper has been calling Combs out on social media for years, going so far as to joke about his gay relationships with several men.

Associated Press:

The music industry has not faced a reckoning to the same degree, but singer and producer R. Kelly is serving a prison sentence for sexually abusing young fans, seven women have sued hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons alleging he raped them and two women have sued Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler alleging sexual assault.

Ordinarily, we might take some of these allegations with a grain of salt. But Combs has a history of allegedly having unwanted sex going back to the 1990s. His sexual adventures have been the stuff of social media legend.

Advertisement

All the women can't be liars or making stuff up.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: HOLLYWOOD

Recommended

BREAKING: RFK Jr. Picks Radical Leftist As Running Mate Matt Margolis
Are You Ready for a Major Jihad Attack in the U.S.? Because It's Coming. Robert Spencer
The Morning Briefing: Biden and Harris Just Want to Be POTUS and VEEP of Dearborn, Michigan Stephen Kruiser
The Discovery From Denmark's Crime Stats That the Left Doesn't Want You to See Kevin Downey Jr.
White House Claims Republicans Want to Defund the Police and I Can't Stop Laughing Matt Margolis
Let's Face It: the Hostages Are Probably Dead Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion to Vacate Speaker Mike Johnson
Trudeau Government to Investigate ‘How Climate Change Interacts With Democratic Decline’
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement