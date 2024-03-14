I Guess This is What 'Decolonization' Looks Like

I sometimes don't know if left-wingers are trying to punk us or if they're deadly serious. The distinction is important. If they're trying to say outrageous things to elicit an outraged response from decent, ordinary people, we can point our fingers and laugh at them.

Advertisement

But what if they're serious? College Park, Md., is, as you might have assumed, a college town. I drove there many times when I lived in Arlington, Va., in the 1980s. Even then, it was painfully left-wing. By that, I mean they bent over backward so far to be good and proper radicals that they threw out their spines.

Back then, they sure knew how to have a good time, although it's probably not quite the joyous, enthusiastically debauched place I remember – not since Kayla Aliese Carter was hired as a "racial equity" leader.

Ms. Carter is a piece of work—or she would be if she didn't hate working so much. In a post on X (now deleted), she "blames "capitalism" for forcing her to be in the workforce." She'd rather be a "collage artist" or a "lady of leisure."

"Tired of being so underpaid also tired of applying to new jobs. I don't wanna go back to s*lling dr*gs but this economy is getting desperate," Carter wrote in October.

The fact that she's been this obnoxiously ignorant for so long has convinced me that she's deadly serious. "Deadly," indeed. New York Post:

Kayla Aliese Carter supports "Black liberation" through revolutionary means and said she is working with some activists to plan "how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all down." She was hired to be a "Racial Equity Officer" under former [College Park] Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn, who resigned from office after being arrested for child pornography. According to the city's website, she assembled a team tasked with implementing a "racial equity" agenda across all city departments, affecting policies, practices, programs and budgets. However, after publication, the city told Fox News Digital that Carter doesn't oversee an entire team.

Advertisement

Carter believes that people can't just oppose racism. They have to be actively "anti-racist" and work to "dismantle this s--t." She often defends violence, whining, "Why do Black people always have to rationalize our violence and anger?"

How does an ordinary, civilized person respond to that idiocy?

The header for her X account says the following: "I can't wait for society to collapse so MY ideology can rise from the ashes!"

So THAT'S what "decolonization" is all about.