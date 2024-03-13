Is the U.S. Trying to Engineer Netanyahu's Ouster?

It's no secret that there's no love lost between American President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But would Biden go so far as to actively work to undermine Netanyahu's position and look to engineer his downfall?

Some Israeli officials think so.

“We expect our friends to act to overthrow the terror regime of Hamas and not the elected government in Israel,” an unnamed Israeli government official told the Jerusalem Post. “Israeli citizens, and not anyone else, elect the prime minister. Israel is not a protectorate of the U.S. but an independent and democratic country whose citizens are the ones who choose the government.”

The Israeli official was commenting about the 2024 Annual Threat Assessment which speculated on Prime Minister Netanyahu's eventual ouster.

“Distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections,” the report said. “A different, more moderate government is a possibility.”

A possibility after the war, perhaps, not in the near future. There will probably be a reckoning for Netanyahu for the numerous government failures on October 7, but the opposition will wait until the war is won before making a move.

But it might not have to. Netanyahu's governing coalition is closer to coming apart, and only the prime minister's legendary skill at persuasion is keeping his government intact. For the near future, the coalition remains an uneasy alliance.

The Threat Assessment also speculated that Israel would have a very difficult time achieving its primary goal of destroying Hamas.

“Israel probably will face lingering armed resistance from Hamas for years to come, and the military will struggle to neutralize Hamas’s underground infrastructure, which allows insurgents to hide, regain strength, and surprise Israeli forces,” the report said.

William J. Burns, the CIA director, has become the point man in ceasefire negotiations, which continue to drag on.

“I learned a long time ago in crises like this that you have to find a practical goal and pursue it relentlessly,” Burns said.

Burns's idea of a "practical goal" is for Israel to release hundreds of "low-level" Palestinian prisoners and at least 15 people convicted of serious crimes in exchange for about half the Israeli hostages.

As for the Biden-Neanyahu rift, what kind of idiot says he wants a "come to Jesus" moment for the leader of the Jewish state? It was a calculated, deliberate, hurtful slap at Netanyahu, and, in essence, he told Biden to go to hell.

Biden is now openly advocating for Hamas. He might claim to be lobbying on behalf of the Palestinian people, but even a child knows that any action Biden takes to support the Palestinians supports Hamas. It's a cynical ploy to give himself and other Democrats cover.

The Palestinian protesters have no such moral confusion. "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free," they scream.

Their "two-state solution" includes only one state. And it's not Israel.

