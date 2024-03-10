Biden 'Regrets' Calling Illegal Alien Murder Suspect 'Illegal'

The words "legal" and "illegal" are not interchangeable. They do not mean the same thing. So why do most Democratic politicians twist themselves into knots trying to avoid using the word "illegal" when talking about someone who enters the country without the proper documentation and permission of the United States government?

Advertisement

It's mind-boggling. They are "undocumented," not "illegal." We're told that it hurts the feelings of illegal aliens to be called "illegal."

I'm as empathetic as the next person but I think that's a ludicrous reason to redefine the most accurate term that applies to people crossing the U.S. border without permission.

Joe Biden is an old man. He remembers calling illegal aliens "illegal aliens" and not getting a proverbial punch in the nose. But now, Biden has to satisfy a ravenous mob that needs the terms "legal" and "illegal" to mean exactly the same thing.

Jonathan Capehart, host of MSNBC’s “The Saturday Show” and “The Sunday Show,” interviewed Biden on a range of subjects from abortion to IVF and then brought up the president's use of the word "illegal" when describing Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan who was previously arrested after having crossed the border into the U.S.

“During your response to [Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s] heckling of you, you used the word ‘illegal’ when talking about the man who allegedly killed Laken Riley,” Capehart said.

“An undocumented person. And I shouldn’t have used ‘illegal.’ It’s ‘undocumented,’” Biden said.

“So you regret using that word?” Capehart pressed him.

Advertisement

“Yes,” Biden replied.

That statement reversed what Biden said Friday when he was asked the same question about regretting the use of the word "illegal" to describe Laken Riley's killer.

Biden's response was, shall we say, "cryptic."

“Well, I probably — I don’t re — technically not supposed to be here,” he responded.

Biden tried to recover by saying that Trump does it too, only worse.

“And look, when I spoke about the difference between Trump and me, one of the things I talked about in the border was his, the way he talks about ‘vermin,’ the way he talks about these people ‘polluting the blood,’ ” he said, adding, “I talked about what I’m not going to do. What I won’t do. I’m not going to treat any, any, any of these people with disrespect.”

Who says using the term "illegal" implies any "disrespect"? That's nuts. Using language as a weapon to shame, to humiliate those who want there to be a difference between "legal" and "illegal" is a political construct, not based on reality.

The reality is Biden, in a sidebar with Rep. Marjorie Tayor Green, mangled the name of the young nursing student murdered by an illegal alien and appeared to lose his train of thought.

New York Times:

“Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed,” Mr. Biden said. [It's "Laken Riley"] “By an illegal!” Ms. Greene shouted. “By an illegal, that’s right,” Mr. Biden agreed. “But how many of thousands of people are being killed by legals?” he added in mangled syntax, making the point that crime rates among undocumented immigrants have historically been lower than among others living in the United States.

Advertisement

The crime rate for illegal aliens doesn't matter. The point is Laken Riley and the hundreds of other people murdered by illegal aliens didn't have to die. Theirs were unnecessary deaths. Theirs were avoidable deaths. They died because of a political decision made by politicians who try to make us believe that "illegal" really means "legal."

Biden is a creature of the open borders crowd. If he's re-elected, there will be no stopping his drive to allow millions more undocumented/illegal aliens into the United States.