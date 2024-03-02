The Hysteria of Climate Activists is Turning Violent

The tactics of climate activists are changing, no longer satisfied with throwing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in October and pumpkin soup on the mysterious lady portrayed in da Vinci's "Mona Lisa." In January, activists showed up at the National Archives and decided to pour red powder on the display case holding the U.S. Constitution.

Advertisement

Archives security stood by while these nutcases ranted on and on about the evil U.S. and how EVERYONE IS GOING TO DIE!! unless we stop using our cars and don't go to work anymore IMMEDIATELY.

Finally, the DC police showed up and hauled them off to jail. If they thought they were going to get off easily, they were badly mistaken. The National Archives says the cleanup cost $50,000 and the two brain-dead lefties have been charged.

“The cost of cleaning up after the stunt, which was intended to draw attention to Climate Change, has already exceeded $50,000,” a press release from the U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., read. “In addition, the act closed the Rotunda for four days.”

Washington Examiner:

Green was previously charged for a November attack on the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial in the National Gallery of Art’s West Wing. In that instance, Green brought red paint and smeared the words “Honor Them” on the wall next to a sculpture. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued an order against Green to stay away from Washington, D.C., a violation of which resulted in his prolonged detention. Both activists are a part of the climate campaign Declare Emergency. Green’s demonstration in November was the third instance of a Declare Emergency member protesting within the National Gallery of Art.

Yesterday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin almost came to blows with a climate hysteric. The group this time was called "Climate Defiance," and have allied themselves with "The Squad" in Congress.

BREAKING: we just called Joe Manchin a sick f**k. We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites. He squared up. We held firm. Barbaric murderer, hideous fiend, he torches humanity and laughs. pic.twitter.com/1ajrQsKnbJ — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) March 1, 2024

Advertisement

They seem quite pleased with themselves — something akin to an infant getting a satisfied look on its face when dirtying its diaper.

Also, note that the 76-year-old Manchin would have taken that smarmy kid apart if not for the intervention of his press secretary.

Wow. Just Wow.

Manchin made the mistake of trying to reason with the animals. Wrong move. You can't reason with people who are missing the reasoning gene.

Washington Examiner:

The young protester was part of a larger group who stood behind Manchin. The senator heard out the others, asking them to sit down to talk, though they refused. After their refusal, he attempted to resume the event, though the protesters began shouting over him. Manchin was then seen individually thanking the people in the crowd for attending before leaving.

Manchin may be a greedy, capitalist climate destroyer but he's more civilized than the ruffians who confronted him.



