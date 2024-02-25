Should the Republican Party Pay Donald Trump's Legal Bills?

Rick Moran | 10:51 AM on February 25, 2024
Screenshot via the RNC

A longtime Republican National Committee member, Henry Barbour, has introduced two resolutions for consideration by the RNC board that the Trump campaign opposes as "absurd."

Advertisement

The first proposal would enforce the RNC by-laws that forbid the national committee from taking sides in a primary. The proposed resolution would explicitly prevent the RNC from coordinating with a campaign until one candidate has won 1215 delegates, which is the number needed for the nomination.

"The Republican National Committee must serve as a neutral player in primaries," the proposal reads, pointing to RNC Rule 11. That rule states the national party shall not "contribute money or in-kind aid to any candidate for any public or party office of that state, except the nominee of the Republican Party or a candidate who is unopposed in the Republican Primary after the filing deadline for that office." 

The Trump campaign sent out a letter stating that they hoped to wrap up the 1215 delegates necessary for the nomination by March 19, after the Supre Tuesday primaries. Trump is expected to win all of them and gain the lion's share of the delegates.

"The primary is over and it is the RNC's sole responsibility to defeat Joe Biden and win back the White House," said campaign advisor Chris LaCivita. It's Trump's announced plan to install LaCivita as chief operating officer of the RNC.

Advertisement

"Efforts to delay that assist Joe Biden in the destruction of our nation. Republicans cannot stand on the sidelines and allow this to happen," LaCivita said.

Trump has publicly endorsed North Carolina GOP chair Michael Whatley for RNC chairman. He would serve alongside Lara Trump, who the candidate wants as co-chair. It seems that, at this point, the issue is moot given the speed with which Trump is wrapping up the nomination.

The second resolution is more problematic.  

The second proposal asks the RNC to block the party from paying the legal bills of "either former president Donald Trump or former Ambassador Nikki Haley unrelated to this 2024 Presidential election." 

This comes as hundreds of millions of dollars in fees and fines related to Trump's various legal battles are piling up. Two political action committees associated with Trump have already spent over $50 million in legal fees last year, according to Federal Election Commission reports. 

"Spending any RNC financial resources for any candidate's personal, business, or political legal expenses, not related to the 2024 election cycle, does not serve the RNC's primary mission of helping to elect our candidates in 2024," the proposal reads.

Advertisement

If you accept Trump's reasoning that the legal bills are the result of a political prosecution designed to hobble the former president in seeking to be elected again, the RNC should pay all legal bills whether they're directly related to the 2024 campaign or not.

Otherwise, you accept the Democrats' argument that the prosecutions have nothing to do with 2024.

There's nothing unusual in a presidential candidate from either party taking control of the party apparatus for the campaign. I don't see this as a big deal. But if Trump doesn't win, you can expect a near-immediate house cleaning.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Recommended

Fani Willis Offers Pathetic Response to Cellphone Data That Proved She Lied in Court Matt Margolis
All Black Lives Matter, But Some Black Lives Matter More Than Others Christopher Skeet
What Will Anti-Trump Hysteria Look Like by the Time We Get to Election Day? Rick Moran
Job ‘Gains’ Are for Migrants as U.S. Men Kept Out of Workforce Catherine Salgado
Here's How We Know the Biden Campaign is Panicking Matt Margolis
UK Politician Makes a Dark Observation About Her Country Today (and Ours in the Future) Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Future of PJ Media
The Theory That Mail-in Voting Is Secure Just Died a Horrible Death
Report: House Democrats May Not Certify 2024 Election if Trump Wins
Advertisement