Biden is Trying to Flip the Script on the Border. Can He Succeed?

Joe Biden massively screwed up in implementing the "safe, orderly, and humane" border policy he promised during his campaign in 2020. It is a dangerous, chaotic, and inhuman mess that he's only now beginning to address after polls showed his policies costing him and many Democrats the 2024 election.

How can he turn it around? Biden is talking about implementing many of the policies Donald Trump tried during his time in the Oval Office. But he's not trying the ones that worked. Joe Biden has announced a series of planned executive orders that are 100% guaranteed to be tossed out by federal courts.

Cynicism, thy name is Joe.

The major executive order Biden is planning to announce would be to deny asylum tp those who cross the border illegally. Trump tried the same policy and was blocked by a federal court.

Biden and his team believe that simply claiming to want to adopt policies that would address the crisis at the border is enough. American voters will swallow the bait hook, line, and sinker and the border crisis will be far less of an issue in the 2024 campaign.

Or so they think.

“Folks, doing nothing is not an option,” Mr. Biden told the nation’s governors on Friday during a meeting at the White House.

But Joe Biden did just that — absolutely nothing — for three years. Why was doing nothing an option when two million illegal aliens were pouring into the country in 2022-23?

New York Times:

Still, the strategy represents a drastic reversal in American politics. Former President Donald J. Trump and Republicans have spent the past decade fanning the flames of fear and insecurity about the border, while Democrats positioned themselves as the defenders of persecuted people who deserved a chance at the American dream. That dynamic has changed in the past several years, as Mr. Biden struggled to contain record-breaking numbers of people trying to enter the United States from Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras and countries in Africa and Asia.

Speaker Mike Johnson is just one of the Republicans pushing back on Biden and calling him out for his failures at the border.

“Americans have lost faith in this president and won’t be fooled by election-year gimmicks that don’t actually secure the border,” Mr. Johnson said in a statement. “Nor will they forget that the president created this catastrophe and, until now, has refused to use his executive power to fix it.”

The radical left is apoplectic about the executive orders. An umbrella group known as the National Immigrant Justice Center and Human Rights First (Lordy, who comes up with the names of these groups?) wrote a letter to Biden saying “we urge you to heed our warning: this tired approach failed under the past administration, will fail and cause great harm again, and will tarnish your administration irreparably,”

Trump was actually pretty successful in controlling the border, but considering Biden did very little to stem the tide since 2021, it's hard to see how any policy that addresses the crisis could "tarnish" his administration's reputation.

Face it, lefties: in a national election, there aren't enough of you to count. Biden can afford to lose a million or two radicals mostly in blue states anyway. He can't afford to lose the heartland vote which could cost him several swing states and the election.