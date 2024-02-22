Biden Compares Republicans in Congress to Notorious Segregationist Strom Thurmond

Joe Biden went off on a tirade against Republicans at a fundraiser on Wednesday night, giving his wealthy partisans some red meat to chew on.

“I’ve been a senator since ‘72. I’ve served with real racists. I’ve served with Strom Thurmond. I’ve served with all these guys that have set terrible records on race."

Advertisement

Including Joe Biden, who opposed busing, interracial marriage, and many welfare programs as a conservative Democratic Delaware politician.

Strom Thurmond was a Democrat until 1964 – a fact Biden forgot to mention.

"But guess what? These guys are worse. These guys do not believe in basic democratic principles,” Biden said at a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday. “Time and again Republicans show they are the party of chaos and division.”

Opposing Biden on policy is not believing "in basic democratic principles"? He may have a point about the GOP being the party of "chaos and division," but if the voters don't like that, they can always vote for Democrats.

Who is it that doesn't believe in basic democratic principles? A president who wants lockstep agreement on his policies or messy Republicans who oppose him?

House Speaker Mike Johnson was riled by Biden's speech.

Outrageous. The least popular President to seek re-election is now so desperate and so underwater in the polls he’s playing the race card from the bottom of the deck. https://t.co/srrZBtW2uV — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 22, 2024

At an earlier fundraiser, he referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "crazy SOB."

“We have a crazy SOB that guy, Putin, others. And we always have to be worried about a nuclear conflict. But the existential threat to humanity is climate,” Biden told those gathered at the fundraiser.

That "crazy" murderous, tyrannical, "SOB is beginning to win the war in Ukraine. Ponder that, Oh wise one.

Advertisement

CNN:

Biden’s comments directed at Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, and GOP lawmakers ahead of the election in November, indicate some of his strongest comments since launching his reelection bid. CNN previously reported the president has personally directed his senior campaign aides in recent days to focus more aggressively on Trump’s inflammatory comments.

Try as he and the Democratic Party might, they will never wash the stench of racism or Jim Crow segregation off their miserable hides. Talking about men like Strom Thurmond and other southern racists as if they weren't an intimate and important part of the Democratic Party for more than 100 years is a nauseating attempt to escape the judgment of history.

Biden and the Democrats are no better than the Republicans as far as the history of race relations in this country is. Pretending otherwise may finally be watching up to them. Polls show a growing number of blacks and Hispanics deserting the Democratic Party.

It could be that the tide is finally turning and a historic realignment is underway.