Israel Says It Killed Hezbollah Senior Commander After Terrorists Fire Rockets Into Israel

The Lebanese border was the scene of several deadly attacks from both Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) announced an overnight attack on a "Hezbollah military structure" in Nabatieh that killed a senior terrorist commander, Ali Muhammad Aldbas. His deputy and another terrorist were also killed.

"Aldbas was amongst those who directed the terrorist attack at the Megiddo Junction in Israel in March 2023. He led, planned, and carried out terrorist activity toward the State of Israel, especially during this war," the IDF said.

The Israeli air force also struck at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, killing at least ten, including several civilians, claimed the terrorists.

"The enemy will pay the price for these crimes," Hezbollah politician Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters. "The resistance will continue to practice its legitimate right to defend its people."

The attacks were in response to a rocket barrage from Hezbollah that hit the northern city of Kiryat Shmona and ended up wounding two, a mother and son.

The IDF has its hands full in Gaza, so starting a war with Hezbollah is not an immediate goal.

"We do not choose war as our first priority, but we are certainly prepared," spokesman Daniel Hagari said. "We will continue to act wherever Hezbollah is present, we will continue to act wherever it is required in the Middle East. What is true for Lebanon is true for Syria, and is true for other more distant places."

Associated Press:

More Israeli strikes were reported in south Lebanon on Thursday and Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the escalation. “At a time when we are insisting on calm and call on all sides not to escalate, we find the Israeli enemy extending its aggression,” read a statement from his office. The Israeli military said Thursday’s strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and launch posts. Lebanese state media said Israel’s air force carried out strikes near the border towns of Labbouneh, Wadi Slouqi, Majdal Selm and Houla, according to the Lebanese state-run National News Agency, or NNA.

Perhaps you're wondering about the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon). Aside from being totally useless, it's also good for some banal quotes every once and a while.

UNIFIL expressed concerns over the latest “exchanges of fire” and urged all sides to "halt hostilities to prevent further escalation."

“Attacks targeting civilians are violations of international law and constitute war crimes,” UNIFIL’s spokesman Andrea Tenenti said in a statement. “The devastation, loss of life, and injuries witnessed are deeply concerning.”

Israel targets Hezbollah, which is using civilians as human shields. Hezbollah targets civilians because it can't shoot at Israeli soldiers.

Who's the war criminal?