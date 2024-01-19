House Committee Calls on Defense Secretary Austin to Testify About Hospitalization

Two United States allies were engaged in wars that threatened their survival, but for several days, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was AWOL. His boss, the president of the United States, didn't know where he was. His own commanders didn't know his location. Most of his staff was completely in the dark about his whereabouts.

What's this guy still doing employed by this administration?

To answer that question, the chair of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), has called Austin to testify next month. Rogers is taking this step because of the secretary’s “unwillingness to provide candid and complete answers” about his hospitalization.

Two of his closest aides have also been called to testify. Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Austin’s chief of staff, Kelly Magsamen, "left written questions from the panel unanswered," according to Politico.

The arrogance of these people is profoundly disturbing. What if the Russians had decided to make a move against Poland? Or if China had gotten more aggressive in East Asia?

“I expect your full honesty and cooperation in this matter. Anything short of that is completely unacceptable,” Rogers wrote to Austin.

The House Armed Services Committee launched an investigation on Jan. 9. Some rank-and-file Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), had pushed for a hearing. Magsamen, Austin’s chief of staff, ordered a 30-day review of the matter. The Pentagon’s inspector general has also launched a review into the events. Across the Capitol, Senate Armed Services top Republican Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) has led calls for a public hearing with Austin, though the committee hasn’t yet scheduled a session.

"I am alarmed you refused to answer whether you instructed your staff not to inform the President of the United States or anyone else of your hospitalization," Rogers said in his letter to Austin.

"Unfortunately, this leads me to believe that information is being withheld from Congress. Congress must understand what happened and who made decisions to prevent the disclosure of the whereabouts of a cabinet secretary," added Rogers, who asked for Austin to "promptly answer all outstanding questions" ahead of the hearing.

For Republicans, Austin's arrogance is a familiar tactic of this administration. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) wonders who's in charge.

Once again, a high-ranking official in the Biden administration acted as if the rules don’t apply to them.



Mr. President, who is really in charge of your administration?



Read my opinion in the @DailyCaller:https://t.co/8rCjhkJEzA — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) January 17, 2024

Another item needing clarification is which aide made the 911 call to summon the ambulance and why they asked the ambulance service not to use lights and sirens to keep things "subtle."

"Can I ask — can the ambulance not show up with lights and sirens? Uhm, we’re trying to remain a little subtle," said the aide, according to the Daily Beast, which obtained audio of the Jan. 1 call via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Washington Free Beacon:

After Republicans had called for Austin's job, Rep. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania became the first Democrat to demand his resignation, saying that he had "lost trust in Secretary Lloyd Austin’s leadership of the Defense Department due to the lack of transparency about his recent medical treatment and its impact on the continuity of the chain of command."

Austin is certainly due privacy when it comes to his medical information, except when his official duties are involved. That situation calls for candor and transparency, something no one in the Biden administration appears capable of doing.