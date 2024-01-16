FAA Wants Equal Employment Opportunity for the Mentally Incompetent and Legally Insane

Rick Moran | 8:53 AM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is recruiting workers who suffer from “severe intellectual” disabilities, psychiatric disorders, and other mental and physical conditions under a new DEI initiative.

“Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring,” the FAA’s website states. “They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism.”

Biden has locked up the crazy vote with this initiative.

This is part of the agency's DEI plan, and the website explains, “diversity is integral to achieving FAA’s mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond.”

There is absolutely no empirical evidence that "diversity" makes travel "safe and efficient." None. And common sense tells us that some "severe intellectual disabilities" put the flying public in danger.

The recent near catastrophe involving Alaska Airlines and a plug door on a Boeing 737 Max 9 that blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight on Jan. 5 has elicited strong reaction on social media.

New York Post:

Following the incident, social media commenters and public figures have charged that airlines and airline manufacturers’ emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives has made flying less safe. 

“Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety?,” tech billionaire Elon Musk wrote on X last week. “That is actually happening.”

“The DEI Rot In The Airline Industry Is Way Worse Than You Think,” Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh wrote in an op-ed last week.

Among those suggesting that the FAA's emphasis on DEI makes flying less safe is Elon Musk.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali says that whenever DEI becomes the end-all and be-all of hiring, "the damage it does becomes quickly visible."

Sunday evening, two Boeing jets collided at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, "The left wingtip of a taxiing All Nippon Airways Boeing777 struck a Delta Air Lines 717 about 6:30 p.m."

The area where the collision occurred was not under air traffic control, meaning ground personnel were responsible for directing the planes.

Now that merit-based hiring is considered "racist," it won't be long before hiring incompetent people will be a sign of "progress" in the drive for DEI. 

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: WOKE DEI

