Non-Human 'Aliens" Seized in Peru Not Of Extraterrestrial Origin

Rick Moran | 1:46 PM on January 13, 2024
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

It was a sensational find. A Mexican journalist, and several Peruvian doctors, presented evidence in the Mexican Congress last year that proved the existence of aliens. Several "mummies" were shown to Congress by journalist José Jaime Maussan who claimed x-rays showed the creature had no heart and no ribs. 

I hate to disappoint everyone but Peruvian authorities seized another shipment bound for Mexico with more of the aliens. After careful examination, forensic scientists concluded that the reason the "aliens" had no heart or ribs was because is because they were made out of "paper, glue, metal, and human and animal bones."

Those findings no doubt crush some people’s belief that the figures come from an “alien center or come from another planet, all of which is totally false,” said forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada, who led the analysis.

“The conclusion is simple: they are dolls assembled with bones of animals from this planet, with modern synthetic glues, therefore they were not assembled during pre-Hispanic times,” Estrada told reporters. “They are not extraterrestrials; they are not aliens.”

Dr. Estrada, no doubt familiar with alien conspiracy theorists, left little wiggle room in his analysis.

This fellow Jose Maussan is a piece of work.

Associated Press:

In November, Maussan returned to Mexico’s congress with a group of Peruvian doctors and spent more than three hours pressing the case for “non-human beings” that he said were found in Peru, where he made similar claims in 2017. A report by the Peruvian prosecutor’s office that year found that alleged alien bodies were actually “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin.”

Obviously, we're disappointed. Not because the "dolls" aren't aliens. A child could have seen that. The problem is that this is a spectacularly inept attempt at a hoax. Couldn't this fellow Maussan put a little more effort into the fakes? Jeez are they bad.

USA Today:

In September, UFO researcher Jaime Maussan made global headlines when he claimed in front of Mexico lawmakers that the objects were "non-human" alien corpses that radiocarbon dating revealed to be up to 1,800 years old. He made the claims without third-party evidence at a Sept. 12, 2023 congressional hearing in Mexico about UFOs.

The specimens were retrieved from Cusco, Peru in 2017 in a layer of diatomaceous earth, or ancient phytoplankton algae, Maussan said. He added that tests conducted by the National Autonomous University of Mexico found that over 30% of the specimens’ DNA was "unknown" which he said showed that they were "not part of our terrestrial evolution."

He can't even lie convincingly. 

Now we wait for the inevitable conspiracy theories about coverups and alien mind control. 

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CONSPIRACY THEORIES

