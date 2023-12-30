Russia Hits Ukraine With the Largest Air Strike Since the Invasion Began

Russia launched 158 drones and missiles at several Ukrainian targets early Friday morning, causing widespread damage and numerous casualties.

At least 31 civilians were killed and 150 injured, according to the Ukrainian military. The targets all had little to no military value. The target cities included Kyiv, the central city of Dnipro, Kharkiv, the port of Odesa, and the western city of Lviv, far from the frontlines.

“It’s been a long time since we have seen so many enemy targets on our monitors in all regions and all directions,” Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine’s air force, told national television. “Everything was being fired.”

“Today the enemy has struck a powerful blow. There are downed targets, however unfortunately there are also casualties,” Ihnat added.

Poland called the Russian chargé d’affaires of the Russian Federation, Andrei Ordash, to the office of Polish deputy foreign minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski to explain why a Russian missile entered Polish air space.

Russia said that it “will not give explanations until concrete evidence is presented,” Russia’s state media reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been making threats against Poland, saying they were now a "dangerous enemy" for their strong support for Ukraine.

The massive overnight assault comes just days after Ukraine struck a Russian Navy landing ship in Crimea on Tuesday, causing severe damage to the vessel in another major blow to Moscow’s Black Sea fleet. But the onslaught also came shortly after Ukraine received the last package of military aid from the United States until Congress approves the Biden administration’s funding request. On Friday, Biden called again on Congress to pass additional assistance to Ukraine, saying US-provided defense systems had intercepted many of the Russian drones and missiles launched Friday.

“The American people can be proud of the lives we have helped to save and the support we have given Ukraine as it defends its people, its freedom, and its independence,” he wrote. “But unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without any further delay.”

The delay is all on the White House which continues to play games with border security rather than joining with Republicans to try to stem the massive tide of humanity at and approaching our border.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military is coming to accept the reality of stalemate.

Ukraine’s military chief, Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, says in a long essay and interview with the Economist that “just like in the First World War we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate.” He acknowledges: “There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough,” but instead an equilibrium of devastating losses and destruction.

In an interview with TIME’s Simon Shuster, Zelenskyy says that “Nobody believes in our victory like I do. Nobody.” He adds that instilling those beliefs in Ukraine’s allies “takes all your power, your energy.”

“Exhaustion with the war rolls along like a wave. You see it in the United States, in Europe,” Zelenskyy is quoted as saying.

But Zelenskyy is "fixated" on victory and won't even talk about a truce or negotiations. “For us it would mean leaving this wound open for future generations,” he tells TIME.

Biden has now reached the conclusion that the war will not be won by driving Russia from Ukraine's soil. That's an impossible dream that only Zelenskyy appears to still believe in.

By all means, the U.S. should continue aid to Ukraine, but not $60 billion. And any future aid needs to be tied to an effort for a negotiated peace.

For Zelenskyy, the "wound" will remain open. But at least Ukraine will remain an independent state.