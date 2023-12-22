Madness: Migrants Rush the Border From Arizona to Texas

Rick Moran | 2:36 PM on December 22, 2023
AP Photo/Amy Taxin

Word has now spread across Central and South America that the doors to America are wide open and all you have to do to get in is show up at the border. After an hour or so of getting "vetted" (cue the laughter), you're handed a slip of paper with a location and a court date that may be as long as five years in the future.

You'll then be dropped off on the street in a border town where overstretched charities will try to get you where you're trying to go.

This nightmare is brought to you by a federal government that doesn't care about the migrants and cares less about you. 

The last three days have seen 12,000 or more migrants cross the border each day. From Tucson, Ariz., to Eagle Pass, Texas, facilities are overwhelmed. Two Homeland Security officials told NBC News that "Border Patrol agents are dropping off busloads of migrants every half-hour in downtown Nogales, Arizona, to alleviate crowding in processing centers," which are at double their capacity already.

U.S. border facilities have a record number of migrants in custody as border agents try to release migrants as fast as possible to avoid overcrowding and local nonprofit groups scramble to keep up with the need, according to three Department of Homeland Security officials.

Many migrants in Arizona's Tucson sector, one of the busiest, are being released directly onto the streets, according to two DHS officials.

“We can only focus on helping support people with a meal, clothing and helping people move on to their sponsors,” he said. “The last few months, as a shelter, we have been breaking records week to week," Casa Alitas Director Diego Lopez said. Casa Alitas is a charity that helps migrants, and they are rapidly running out of resources.

The head of CBP, Troy Miller, is asking Congress for more money.

"The encounter levels we are currently seeing across the southwest border are presenting a serious challenge to the men and women of CBP." Miller is the senior official performing the commissioner's duties since Biden hasn't bothered to name a commissioner despite the crisis. “CBP and our federal partners need additional funding from Congress so that we can continue to effectuate consequences for those who do not use the established pathways.”

There are people in other countries who are filling out all the paperwork, getting their backgrounds fully checked, and waiting their turn to enter the country legally. According to the Cato Institute, 4.7 million applicants are waiting for green cards after having done all the preliminary work to come here.

What about them? They're not able to come to America because illegal immigration has forced Congress to create a quota system. Prioritizing immigrants based on their proximity to the border is massively unfair. So why don't we hear anything from the arbiters of fairness?

All of those currently being released by CBP have court dates and locations where they must appear for their immigration hearings, the three Homeland Security officials said. Earlier this year, to alleviate overcrowding, CBP began releasing migrants without court dates and with only a notice to report to an ICE office. The Biden administration has since been blocked by courts from using that practice.

Now, the migrants are at least being given a slip of paper before releasing them into the interior. 

Democratic senators negotiating with Republicans on changes to asylum law are resisting meaningful changes that would prevent someone from successfully claiming asylum for economic reasons. By some estimates, 75% of asylum seekers come to better their personal and family economic conditions. That's not what asylum was created for, and the vast majority of those looking for better jobs should be told to go back home and do what's necessary to come here legally.

That's the only fair way to allow people into this country.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

