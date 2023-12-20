These Are the Soldiers Who Are Going to Defend America if We Go to War?

PJ Media's Milt Harris wrote an excellent report the other day about how the Pentagon's "Woke Ways Shrink U.S. Military to Smallest Fighting Force in Eight Decades."

Advertisement

Milt quotes Retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille. "The few in the military have always carried the burden for the many, but the alarming decrease in numbers not only poses a threat to our national security and defense strategy, but it also raises a question: can we confront the emerging global threats? This is not a recruitment issue. This is a leadership problem," Sarraille told Carley Shimkus on "Fox & Friends First."

That very well may be true. But these Gen Z recruits are an entirely different breed than their older brothers, fathers, and grandfathers who took out Saddam Hussein's army, defeated Communism, and pulverized Hitler's Panzer divisions.

These are not them.

Anthony Laster, who is on active duty, posted a viral video on TikTok complaining the Army has “No Privacy, The Pay Sucks, Sh*tty Food, Disrespectful Leadership, NO SLEEP!”

Laster has more than a million followers on TikTok and is known as a "military influencer." If that's the case, he should be thrown in the brig.

I don't know about you, but I go to bed feeling safer with soldiers like Anthony Laster on the job.

Daily Caller:

Another recruit, Shemar Williams, wore his uniform in video posted online as he listed the “top five reasons not to join the military,” according to the outlet. Williams cited low pay, “lack of autonomy,” and “sacrifices in family life” as reasons not to join. He also said schooling was not a benefit. “Now I know you think ‘woah that is a benefit,’” Williams said. “But there are requirements you have to meet first to get to that schooling. So if you think you’re joining because of schooling, just go to school.”

Advertisement

As Milt pointed out in his post, the military is coming up woefully short in its recruiting goals. And if this is a representative sample of the kind of recruit the military is getting, the brass should make sure that each of these snowflakes has an adequate supply of diapers if they have to go into combat.

It's a startling difference between what military service is seen as today versus what it was seen as at the beginning of this century. One of the biggest differences is in the physical fitness of today's soldiers.

Daily Mail:

Around 23 percent of soldiers registered as obese in 2021, according to a recent study of data from the Military Health System Data Repository. Not only are recruits not fit enough to join, their fitness is also declining once they're in the ranks leaving officials scrambling to install weight loss and exercise regimens. Now disgruntled rank and file officers have found an outlet on TikTok to advise those considering signing up to think again, according to videos viewed by DailyMail.com. Among the major criticisms, the young soldiers complain about having to remain below a certain weight, harsh treatment from their superiors and having to perform menial tasks instead of engaging enemies on the battlefield.

Advertisement

What did these kids think they were going to be doing? Maybe they thought it was going to be like an extended camping trip with mom and dad. Or perhaps they just don't want to take orders, a common complaint of Gen Z workers in civilian life.

One thing is sure. If we lose the next war, they're going to blame everyone but their own woke, as**s.



