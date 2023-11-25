Derek Chauvin Reportedly Stabbed in Prison and In Stable Condition

Rick Moran | 8:11 AM on November 25, 2023
Court TV via AP, Pool

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the arrest of George Floyd. was reportedly stabbed by another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson. Floyd is serving concurrent sentences of 20 years for the state charges and 21 years on a federal charge of denying Floyd his civil rights.

“An incarcerated individual” was assaulted at the Tucson prison at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Bureau of Prisons said Friday. Two sources confirmed to CNN the individual was Chauvin.

“Responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual,” and that person was transferred to a hospital for treatment, the bureau said in a release. “No employees were injured during the incident,” the release said.

The New York Times and Associated Press separately reported that Chauvin was stabbed and was in stable condition.

Questions are already being asked why Chauvin wasn't placed in isolation after being transferred from the high-security Minnesota prison where he was placed while awaiting sentencing.

Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

Chauvin's attorney long advocated for separating him from the general population to protect his safety. He was kept in solitary confinement for more than six months while incarcerated at Oak Park Heights prison, Minnesota's high-security prison, where he awaited sentencing. It's not clear how long Chauvin remained in solitary after being transferred to federal facilities out of state.

"Violence is barbaric and tragic, and should never be cause for celebration," O'Hara said in a statement after being briefed on the assault. "Today's news is cause for quiet reflection while the world continues to process the trauma of George Floyd's murder. It is clear that this still reverberates with the people of Minneapolis and their police."

A lot of people did, indeed, see the news of Chauvin's stabbing as a "cause for celebration."

The assault came a week after the premiere of Alpha News' documentary, "The Fall of Minneapolis," which questions the prevailing media narrative of Floyd's murder and attempts to garner sympathy for the four officers involved. The 102-minute film includes interviews with Chauvin and rookie Alexander.

Kueng, who was also convicted in Floyd's death.

"At the end of the day, the whole trial including sentencing was a sham," Chauvin told Alpha News during a phone interview from prison.

"He had a fair trial and the whole world saw it," Ellison said in response to that.

The Supreme Court recently turned down an appeal from Chauvin without comment and without a published vote. This isn't surprising given the can of worms the Supreme Court would open if they granted Chauvin a new trial. The justices read the newspapers and watch the news channels. They are not going to light the fuse on another powder keg.

No, that's not "justice." But neither is a police officer kneeling on your neck for nine minutes. George Floyd may have been guilty of many things, but none of them deserved capital punishment.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

