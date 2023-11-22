Democrats Beginning to Sound a Lot Like GOP on Border Security

If there's one positive that's come out of the migrant crisis, it's that the attitudes toward illegal immigrants by Democrats appear to be drawing closer to those of Republicans, meaning that there may be a real chance for some kind of grand compromise that would lead to meaningful border security.

Seventy-five percent of New York Democrats said the recent arrival of migrants to the state was at least a “somewhat serious” problem. Nearly half (47%) said it was a “very serious” problem, according to a Seinna poll released on Monday.

That same poll found that 53% of New York Democrats agreed with the statement that “New Yorkers have already done enough for new migrants and should now work to slow the flow of migrants to New York.”

This is just one state, and it has experienced a migrant surge unlike virtually any other state not on the southern border. But it’s hardly the only evidence that the Democratic base and the country are shifting in a more concerned and immigration-skeptical direction — and in a particularly troublesome way for President Biden and his party. A Fox News poll this month showed that a majority of Democrats were at least “very” concerned about border security. And last month, the same pollster showed three-quarters of Democrats describing the situation at the southern border as either an “emergency” or a “major problem.” That’s double the 37 percent saying the same in early 2019.

A recent Quinnipiac Poll showed 71% of independents and 30% of Democrats disapproved of Biden’s handling of the immigration issue. It's not just one state. The worry among Democrats is nationwide. And it challenges their expansive rhetoric about "welcoming" people. In theory, it works out fine. But when it comes to reality, Democrats are like any other American worried about too many newcomers arriving with no vetting.

There's a sense of a loss of control of our borders that many Americans may never have experienced before. And it's severely impacting Democrats in ways it hasn't before.

NBC News polling in September echoed that, showing Republicans stretching their advantage on immigration to 18 points. Both are at least tied for the biggest GOP advantage on the issue since 2006. That last one in particular shows how drastically this issue has shifted; in fact, NBC polling showed Democrats had held an edge on immigration throughout Trump’s presidency. But we’re in a very different place now. And perhaps no issue demonstrates that like the issue of the border wall.

Take the issue of the border wall. While Trump was president, wall supporters were vilified for supporting a physical barrier at the Southern border. Polls showed support for a border wall in the 30s during Trump's presidency.

But now, pro-wall support is at 52-44 in the Quinnipiac poll and 57-40 in the Fox poll (including 27% of Democrats).

Will this poll support translate into support on election day? Democrats must think so. They're negotiating with Republicans in the Senate on immigration and border security, which could lead to a historic agreement. Even if it doesn't, it shows that Democrats are running scared on the issue.