Living by Identity Politics Doesn't Protect You From a Fanatical Religious Mob

California Democrats are holding their annual convention this weekend in order to consider which candidates to endorse before the upcoming March primary.

Along with the speakers and boring party business, there's been some excitement. Several times during the afternoon, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gagza interrupted the proceedings.

Party officials had increased security for the event, requiring scans and having all bags searched. But that didn't stop hundreds of demonstrators from invading the hall during a break in party business to chant pro-Palestinian slogans.

After the ruckus had quieted down, Democratic Party spokesperson Sherry Yang announced that the evening events had been canceled.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, and for the safety and security of our delegates and convention participants, we are canceling tonight’s caucus meetings, hospitality suites, and VoteFest taking place at the convention center,” Yang said.

The demonstrations, which had ebbed and flowed throughout the day’s proceedings, hit a crescendo in the evening when hundreds of people were able to get past the security screening. They streamed into the multi-story convention center, drumming and waving Palestinian flags while calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Outside one building entrance, protesters gathered around a pick-up truck outfitted with speakers, where activists were leading the crowd in chants.

Suzanne Ali, who refers to herself as an "activist," said that the protest had accomplished its purpose.

“Whether or not anything materially gets done tonight, whether or not we move the politicians on a cease-fire,” Ali said, standing near a group of demonstrators staging a sit-in in front of the main ballroom, “we continue to show them that the masses of people here and globally stand with Palestinians and demand a cease-fire.”

Nice company you're keeping there, SuzieQ.

Protesters blocked access to the rooms where the Asian American Pacific Islander and LGTBQ+ caucuses were about to begin their meeting. Doors to those rooms were locked, as party staffers and volunteers stayed inside. The California Young Democrats said on social media that they were canceling their scheduled meeting “out of an abundance of caution.”

The protesters crashed the gathering even with the increased security measures. Perhaps the Democrats just couldn't believe that any minority, religious or otherwise, would think ill of them.

Protesters also disrupted a California Senate candidate forum, shouting down candidates who were't calling for a cease-fire.

“Unfortunately, a small number of non-Delegate protesters circumvented venue security and disrupted the program,” party chair Rusty Hicks said. “They were heard and following a closing statement by the final candidate, the program was concluded and all attendees exited the venue. We look forward to the continuation of a successful Convention this afternoon with voting on endorsements, caucus meetings, and hospitality events.”

When you live by identity politics, you have to live with the consequences. And the biggest consequence of all is the ingratitude of minorities who turn on you when you don't do as they ask. Palestinian Muslims are used to Democrats supporting their cause, at least rhetorically.

Now they find that where the rubber meets the road, Democrats are nowhere to be found. The Palestinians are finding out what other minorities have known for decades about Democrats.

Democrats are your best friends on election day but ignore you the rest of the time.