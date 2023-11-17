Pro-Palestinian Group Posts Map Detailing Location of Jewish Groups in NYC

"From Palestine to NYC. Globalize the Intifada," was the message on a pro-Palestinian group's Instagram post that details the locations in New York City of Jewish groups with "blood on their hands."

Advertisement

The map stated that the Jewish organizations indicated were zones of "direct action."

Within Our Lifetime urged its 121,000 followers to "Know Your Enemy." This not-very-subtle effort to incite violence against Jews caught the attention of the NYPD and drew an outraged response from politicians and ordinary citizens.

"Each of the sites on this map is tied to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the settler-colonization of Palestine. They reflect a network of dispossession, policing, prisons, surveillance, counterinsurgency, war, destruction, imperialism, and militarization across the globe, with the mass media complex which manufactures consent for genocide acting as tools of the oppressor. These sites are also multi-purpose assets for some of the system's most powerful perpetrators of violence. May this map serve as a call for every struggle to act in their own interest. As we do so, we uplift one another's struggles and free Palestine from the river to the sea," the map reads.

The post has since been deleted.

Fox News:

Among the locations on the map are NBC News Studios, Fox Corp., where Fox News and the New York Post are located, New York Times, Defense Logistics Agency, Meta, and more. The group describes itself as a "Palestinian-led community organization" with 121,000 followers on Instagram. New York City political leaders commented on the map, saying it calls for violence against Jewish individuals. "Coded calls for violence against Jews are proliferating on social media," Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y. wrote on X.

Advertisement

This isn't the first time an antisemitic group posted a map showing the locations of Jewish organizations. The Times of Israel writes of "The Mapping Project" that emerged last year which also targeted locations of Jewish groups in Massachusetts.

The images recall the “Mapping Project,” an anonymous effort last year that listed the names and locations of Jewish institutions in Boston as supporters of “the colonization of Palestine.” That project was condemned and disavowed by a wide range of organizations, including pro-Palestinian groups. And in 2021, a local leader of the Council on American-Islamic Relations warned an audience to beware of “polite Zionists,” including Jewish federations, synagogues, and Hillels, the Jewish campus organization. The posts displayed black-and-white maps with pins denoting the locations of a number of Jewish and pro-Israel organizations. Some are focused on funding settlement expansion or the growth of Jewish neighborhoods in east Jerusalem, such as the Central Fund of Israel, Friends of Beit El, Friends of Ateret Cohanim, and Friends of Ir David.

“Some of the most egregious organizations that we should be protesting every day are the fake zionist charities funding settlers in Palestine,” read one of the posts. “Make these locations a stop in your protests. picket and leaflet outside of them, make supporters of genocide uncomfortable!”

Advertisement

"Uncomfortable" is a pretty explicit threat when you're directing it at people already disposed to violence against Jews. The pro-Palestinian groups may be able to get away with that crap in Europe, but threatening words and behaviors in the U.S. should land them in jail.