The Government Wants to Release Grizzly Bears WHERE?

It's a safe bet that the residents of several Northern Washington communities are not voting for Joe Biden next November.

The Biden administration, apparently possessed by the spirits of dead grizzly bears, wants to go ahead with a plan to release up to seven apex predators in the Northern Cascade Mountain National Park every year for the next decade. It's hoped that there will be 200 grizzlies in the park by the end of the decade.

Seeing a grizzly bear from afar is one of nature's most magnificent sights. But the 200 residents who crowded into a hearing about the government's plan to release the beasts just a few dozen miles from their communities aren't thrilled about meeting one of the bears up close and personal.

Congressional Western Caucus Chairman Dan Newhouse (R-Wash) spoke for many at the hearing, which was the Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Parks Service sponsored.

"As a farmer, I worry not only about the bears destroying my crops, but for the safety and well-being of myself, my family, and my on-farm hands," Newhouse remarked during the session. "It is clear you all know that grizzlies can and probably will move out of the zone in which you drop them in, yet rather than letting common sense prevail, are continuing to push forward with this dangerous plan."

"So tell me, what is the agency’s plan for dealing with crop loss and livestock depredation that is inevitable from the introduction of these predators? What is the timeline for issuing lethal permits? And how much will citizens have to lose before they can defend themselves from this predator in their backyard?" he continued.

Grizzly bears, like any other predator, will go where food is both plentiful and easy to hunt. There will be no signs saying "No Grizzlies Beyond This Point" because grizzly bears can't read and have a mind of their own anyway.

Do the left-wing greenies who are swooning at the thought of grizzlies repopulating an area where they had been depopulated, understand this?

Fox News:

The federal plan released in September includes three options, two that would involve actively restoring populations of the threatened grizzly bear species and one "no action" alternative that would maintain current management practices. As part of the announcement, the public is invited to comment on the proposed actions through mid-November. Hugh Morrison, the regional FWS director, said grizzly bears are part of the region's heritage and restoring them could be done in a way that ensures communities, residents and animals "can all coexist peacefully."

Do grizzly bears really give a fig about "coexisting peacefully"? If humans are in the way, they will be squashed. End of story.

"Nobody needs grizzlies, nobody needs wolves," another resident added during the event last week. "And the thing we need even less than that is the Department of Fish and Wildlife. These guys know nothing about fish, they don't care about wildlife. All they want to do is ruin the most important people, which is farmers and ranchers who grow our food. There's no reason for these people, there's no reason for grizzly bears."

"If any grizzly bear comes around my place, I'm shooting it," he said.

Grizzles are spectacularly impressive. Wolves are cute and remind us of our dogs. These animals are beautiful and remind us of our puppies until they see us as lunch. Then it's time to skedaddle.

And we don't need the government helping these predators by presenting them with the opportunity for their next meal.