The Return of the Old Order

China has been acting with unusual confidence lately and one of the first countries to feel the dragon’s breath is Australia.

In a press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison strongly condemned a “falsified” and “repugnant” image of an Australian soldier posted online by Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian. The ABC reports that the image, which depicts a soldier carrying out an act of violence against a child, was created by an artist who “often makes politically-charged statements” and shared on social media in China, while Sky News and the BBC report the image is fake or doctored.

China doubles down on sick doctored image over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Chinese officials have delivered a stinging response to demands for an apology over a shocking faked photograph of an Australian soldier, accusing Australia of “barbarism” and saying the government should feel ashamed. On Monday evening Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying delivered a statement on live TV doubling down on the disturbing image posted by her colleague. “Some Australian soldiers committed serious crimes in Afghanistan,” said. “The details are appalling and shocking including men and boys who were shot dead all with their throats slit while blindfolded.

China’s Crackdown on Hong Kong Has Sentenced the Administrative Region to a Communist Death and so on. Elections have consequences as the saying goes, as not just Australia but also Israel is discovering.

“This was a criminal act & highly reckless,” tweeted Brennan, who ran the CIA under President Obama from 2013-2017. “It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict. Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits.” … Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the attack. Brennan said he didn’t know whether a foreign government authorized or carried out the slaying, but said, “Such an act of state-sponsored terrorism would be a flagrant violation of international law & encourage more governments to carry out lethal attacks against foreign officials.”

‘If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place is Taiwan’

Lam Wing-kee leans forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” he says. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” says the 64-year-old Hongkonger. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.”

Chinese Sociologist Dr. Li Yi: We Are Driving America to Its Death; COVID-19 Has Been Beneficial for China, North Korea; There Will Be No U.S.-China War, But We Will Take Over Taiwan

The shadow of the ancien regime has fallen across the planning horizon of the nations.

After China began pushing into the South China Sea during Obama’s second term, the US responded by beefing up the Quad alliance: India, Japan, Australia and the US. Moreover the US reemphasized near-peer warfare preparation while Australia and Japan embarked on massive rearmament. Now after Covid and digesting Hong Kong, Beijing is on the offense.

