Belmont Journal: Limbo aftermath

Nov 8 2020 06:00

The left thinks Biden Democrats are the problem. Yanis Varoufakis says:

Biden has won. And thank goodness for that. BUT, it is the Biden Democrats who have proven time & again their determination to prevent ANY challenge to the power & wealth of the few causing the discontent that is propelling Trumpism.

Translation: things are going to get worse until someone further left than Biden is in charge. It’s hard to be a “president for all Americans” while having to constantly feed the crocodile.