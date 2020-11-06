Belmont Journal

Nov 6 2020 15:00

What are the odds this disrupts the world? Starlink satellite connectivity is coming online.

According to some early speed tests done in different locations around the US, users are getting anywhere from 100 to 203 Mbps on downlink and around 15 to 33 Mbps on uplink. Meanwhile, the latency varies between 20 to 45 milliseconds, which is pretty much in line with SpaceX estimates.

One of the enablers of the anti-cheating protesters is cell phone video recording and sharing capability. Even Twitter, FB and Google can only delay but not prevent data from spreading. What if this capability were global?

Related: the “many eyes hypothesis”

A second potential anti-predator effect of animal aggregations is the “many eyes” hypothesis. This theory states that as the size of the group increases, the task of scanning the environment for predators can be spread out over many individuals.

Nov 6 2020 11:00

The decision to fight the 2020 presidential election counts to the last legal motion may not stop Biden from acceding to the WH but it will succeed in exposing an extravaganza of cheating allegations. Inevitably, a significant % of the U.S. and world audience will or already have concluded the election was stolen.

It’s an actual guarantee of chaos—and that’s what we had and have. No one will ever really know what happened.

Paradoxically, it is easier for a clearly dominant player to warp the process in his favor than it is for a party at near parity or slight inferiority to attempt the same. If you try a fast one on someone as big or actually bigger than you it becomes very risky.

The pre-election polls suggested an overwhelming Biden overmatch, where leveraging sloppy election practices, or whatever you want to call it, either wouldn’t matter or wouldn’t be accepted in the face of manifest superiority. But the polls were way wrong and the consequences unexpectedly disastrous.

The was the danger of overreach I warned about and now it’s here.

Nov 6 2020 03:00

Elon Musk yearning for a return to sanity.

A New Banner is needed Neither hard left nor right

The left’s banner is poised to claim credit for what was left of the old centrists. You will not be so easily rid of them. Maybe the best bet is your original idea: to create a self-governing society on Mars. The other option is to raise the new banner on a virtual, internal planet, which exists on earth but is a world unto itself, like the fancy hotel John Wick goes to. Maybe that’s what freedom means in this 21st century. One’s very own Mars. Shangri-la my Shangri-la.

It is well that the universe is so big. For there are always people half a step behind you whose life’s mission is to tell you what to do, what to say, what to think. Mars is definitely not far enough, not in the long run anyway.

Nov 6 2020 02:45

Europe is shuttered for the second time against the coronavirus, this time facing public opposition. University students have torn down lockdown fencing in Manchester, England. In London, 104 were arrested at an anti-lockdown protest.

Nov 6 2020 02:25

A stronger, mutated form of the coronavirus has developed among Danish mink.

Denmark will cull all its mink – as many as 17 million – after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the mutated virus posed a “risk to the effectiveness” of a future Covid-19 vaccine. Denmark is the world’s biggest producer of mink fur and its main export markets are China and Hong Kong.

Nov 6 2020 02:15

Biden aiming to close out. ABC News:

BREAKING: Biden has overtaken Trump’s lead in Georgia by 917 votes.

Nov 6 2020 00:25

I am reading the manuscript of Michael Walsh’s Last Stands (due out December) and one of its main themes is that among the most lasting victories in history are defeats. Thermopylae, Masada, Roncesvalles, the Alamo to name a few. The most dangerous and unkillable thing on earth is a legend.

Nov 5 2020 23:25

Just because something is buried by the papers doesn’t mean it’s dead. That kind of memory often goes underground and becomes part of ghost stories.

I’m supposed to believe after Democrats spent $47 million on a 2 year investigation With nonstop coverage on almost all major left wing broadcast networks To convince us that election fraud/interference was a serious threat But on Nov 3rd, 2020 the threat suddenly went away?

The interesting question is whether they’ll come back to haunt those who buried them. A lot of these accounts and videos live on in messaging apps, without dates or context. They are like the body parts of a dismembered narrative.

Nov 5 2020 23:10

Unlike the progs, who know what’s going to happen, the future is veiled from most of us. The only rule to follow is: keep making the right move, rinse and repeat and hope for the best.

Nov 5 2020 22:45

The biggest downside to censorship, shadow-banning, and other methods of distortion and thought-control is it destroys information. This is one of the fundamental reasons why the progs do so badly against Black Swans. They can’t conceive them or think outside the box to solve them because they have destroyed the information that might have enabled them.

But it’s worse than this. They have a tendency to throw printed money at problems and since printed money is, in a sense, nothing but misinformation, the real amount of reliable data falls even more. One reason why the election polls were so bad was that they were recording self-noise.

Nov 5 2020 22:00

“Weaponizing free speech” is already trademarked. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan:

“Blasphemy in garb of freedom of expression is intolerable”

Nov 5 2020 21:45

“Incendiary rhetoric” vs. “mostly peaceful.” ABC News:

“There is growing concern” among law enforcement officials about the “incendiary rhetoric” coming from the Trump campaign because “it could inspire fringe elements” to act, @PierreTABC reports.

Steve Bannon’s Twitter account suspended. Progressives will probably unleash some degree of reprisal against their foes. When you’re described as a “conspiracy theorist,” “racist,” “dangerous,” or “inflammatory” that’s probably a hint. Terms like this can be thought of as the pixels of the narrative. They are the units of conception deeper than which the reader is not supposed to go. The media prides itself in being nuanced but how often do they think in cartoons?

Nov 5 2020 21:00

It’s amazing how many elite resources were used to take down a man (and not down yet) described as unfit and a moron. The explanation for the massive disparity in force is that there is something wrong with the population. What happens if the elite come up against someone they frankly admire as competent? Andrew Sullivan writes:

Trump just proved that all our fears about his utter indifference to liberal democracy were and are valid. Pathological narcissism and delusion. Unfit. Always was.

Part of the reason the elites have such a hard time dealing with Trump is they’ve defined him as a simpleton A one-off, a freak. But he is more likely an instance of unforeseeable events thrown up by nature, popularly known as Black Swans. And the system has been doing very poorly against Black Swans like covid, Brexit, etc. It’s not like they are failing only to cope with Trump. What happens when they meet the next surprise?