Belmont Club: The Red/Green Multiple Personality Disorder

The stabbing attacks in the UK involving migrants underscore the political dilemma facing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. What should the Labour Party stand for? Muslim advocacy groups are deeply embedded in progressive NGOs, parties, and activists in the UK; 86% of Muslims voted Labour last election. Starmer is part of the problem, because he cannot undermine his own coalition.

Red or green? This conflict of interests creates a strategic problem for Labour and the Western progressives. If it challenges its Islamic partners, it weakens itself. But if it abets Islam, Labour may lose the support of the native populations, fall, and become a junior partner to Muslims.

“A 100-year-old veteran shocked the hosts of Good Morning Britain today by declaring that winning World War II 'wasn't worth it' due to the state of the UK. … Asked by Ms Garraway what Remembrance Sunday meant to him, the veteran said he felt that winning the war was 'not worth' how the country had turned out today. His concerns about the state of the nation are shared by an increasing number of Britons, with a new survey revealing national pride has plummeted and society is more divided than ever under Sir Keir Starmer.

Eventually this trend may split the old Democratic party in two. Already the traditional left is feeling the competition for leadership from the Islamo-Leftist side of their coalition. Zohran Mamdani's decisive win as mayor of New York City, defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, sparked intense debate about its implications for the Democratic Party. On the one hand, Democrats gladly see it as a sign of renewed mobilization against Trump’s MAGA coalition, but on the other hand, it undeniably signals the rising ascendancy of a new generation of Islamo-progressives over the old fuddy-duddies.

Symbolizing the changing of the guard was the retirement of Nancy Pelosi the day after Mamdani was elected. The pillar of the old Democratic Party was 85 years old and still kicking. But "the old order changeth, yielding place to new" – Tennyson’s lines never seemed so apt – and the new cohort is undeniably woke and Muslim.

The two factions (red/green) are in competition for the "soul" of the Democratic power. Islamo-leftists use high turnout in urban Muslim-majority districts to flip seats or force platform changes, forcing secular or feminist principles to coexist with Islamist demands under the banner of “anti-racism” or “decolonization.” Already the trad left can't criticize Hamas without being sanctioned for endangering "community cohesion" — watch that code phrase. It means you can’t break the truce. One British Labour councillor tried criticizing Hamas, and was instantly punished.

The result is absurdities that can’t be faced head-on.

This divergence has widened in the Big Blue American cities and in European capitals such as London. The old Marxist guard is rapidly being challenged. What used to largely be an atheistic, universalist and sectarian political movement is now adulterated with identity politics and deferential to Islam. Some Marxist philosophers have accused the coalition of having sacrificed key intellectual principles on the altar of “community cohesion.” At any rate, in America, as the BBC put it, no one knows what its core message of the Democratic Party is anymore:

The party has lost 4.5 million registered voters to Republicans from 2020 to 2024, according to the New York Times. … A Wall Street Journal poll in July found 63% of voters had an unfavourable view of the Democratic party, the highest since 1990. the party is standing at a crossroads … three candidates - New York state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, Virginia's law-and-order moderate Abigail Spanberger and New Jersey congresswoman Mikie Sherrill - each ran a different race. Their victories have spurred a debate on how Democrats chart a path forward, and whether the centrists or the party's left wing will prevail as they head into the critical 2026 midterm elections - and beyond.

British Labour, like the American Democratic centrists, are in a quandary, because the radical wing of their parties is out of control. If they clamp down, one side could turn on the other. If they acquiesce, they will soon become irrelevant. Historically, Islamist/Marxist coalitions rarely endure, because both are too deeply committed to their core beliefs to really compromise. Let's review the recent past.

In Egypt, the socialists and the Muslim Brotherhood cooperated to topple President Hosni Mubarak in 2011. But the next year, the Brotherhood sidelined the socialists by enshrining Sharia Law. Eventually the coalition of Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Morsi collapsed, and the army returned. In Syria, the opposite happened. Both the left and the Islamists rose against President Bashar al-Assad. When Assad was gone, “the new jihadist government of Syria under Islamist Ahmed al-Sharaa (formerly Al-Jolani) decided to ban the activities of parties that participated in the so-called National Progressive Front, including the Communist Party of Syria.” But perhaps the best known red-green coalition was the one which toppled the Shah of Iran in 1979. There Iran’s theocrats allied with — and then crushed — the left.

After the revolution began moving forward, Tudeh supported Khomeini. … Those leftists supported the imams because they thought that was the anti-imperialist line…. They never thought that Khomeini would bring socialism. They thought that he was just one step toward the socialist state they wanted to bring. … The Shah had his secret police, but you knew who they were. You could recognize them. Whereas Khomeini said, we are going to create a secret police of thirty million, which was more or less the whole population. He created these Islamist surveillance presences everywhere, in every place of work and every place of study within the whole society. This is how they’ve been able to keep the power for more than forty years. He had a political religious ideology that he wanted to impose. Khomeini had this whole theory of religion taking power over society, through the Sharia laws, the Islamic laws. There was confusion about this among the left groups in Iran, and overseas, too.

Could the same settling of accounts happen in the West? Almost certainly. The red-green political alliance within the Democratic Party is the most intellectually absurd construct possible. Perhaps the only thing that keeps “community cohesion” together is a shared hatred for Donald Trump and a desire to tax the billionaires for benefits. Without that glue, it would fall apart. The differences can be papered over for now, but in the end, red and green will come to a fork in the road – and what then?

