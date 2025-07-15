Video: 'White Women Are Just for Sex!' Islam’s Eternal Fantasy

Raymond Ibrahim | 1:03 PM on July 15, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

The following video examines longstanding Islamic perspectives on white women, tracing attitudes from early Islamic texts and scholars — including references dating back to Muhammad — to contemporary developments in Europe. It explores how white women have historically been sexualized and stereotyped as inherently promiscuous or objects of conquest within Islamic discourse. 

By analyzing both historical writings and modern social realities, the video sheds light on the persistence of these narratives and their cultural and social implications today. This is a critical exploration of a complex and sensitive topic. Viewer discretion is advised.


Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

