VIDEO: ChatGBT Calls a Muslim Murderer of Christians 'Chivalrous' and 'Magnanimous'

Raymond Ibrahim | 10:23 AM on April 04, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

As with Saladin, the history of "Alp Arslan" (real name: Muhammad bin Dawud Chaghri) has been heavily whitewashed in order to improve the image of Muslims and worsen that of Christians. Find out how ChatGBT sings his praises — even though contemporary chronicles present him as a bloodthirsty "antichrist" figure devoted to the mass slaughter of Christians and the destruction of thousands of churches.



Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: HISTORY ISLAM

