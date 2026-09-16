War May Be on the Horizon in This New Year

As we travel through these 10 Days of Awe between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, it is not just each of us as individuals who are reviewing and writing in our own Books of Life; it is also the world. Our Sages teach that during this time the entire world hangs in balance as to who will even survive, and that we are to understand that even one small act of kindness could tip the scales for good.

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It is also the time when we write what will happen in the coming year, and let us hope that this new year of 5787 brings peace, and let us recognize the rhetoric and the possibility that the journey towards peace may be painful. And that the pain of war could happen at any moment.

The U.S. may be forced into a much more intense war with Iran given the reports released by CBS on Tuesday. CBS released photos that had been sent to them by anonymous U.S. soldiers showing the devastation that has been taking place on American bases in Iran's attacks. Planes destroyed; buildings blown up; radar and weapons systems destroyed by Iranian rockets, and more. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that if there was any damage to American personnel or equipment, then Iran would have hell rained down on it.

And it's not just the U.S. that may be acting soon.

Israeli Atomic Energy Commission head Moshe Edri told the IAEA’s 70th General Conference: “The extremist Iranian regime continues to build infrastructure for missile production while simultaneously attempting to advance its military nuclear program. The State of Israel will not stand idly by in the face of threats to its destruction. We have acted in the past to ensure our survival, and we will do so again if necessary.” As all reports are that Iran is moving rapidly ahead with its nuclear program, not letting it even be reviewed anymore by external organizations, and all satellite imagery shows development in multiple locations, we can expect that Israel will pre-emptively move to destroy Iranian nuclear sites no matter what Trump says. (Personally, and without any special information, I would not be shocked if Israel went after Iran's nuclear program on or before October 7.)

But President Trump keeps stating a very different description of Iran's status. On Tuesday, he said, “The failing nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage — the concept of which we are open to.” Iran’s Tasnim News Agency expressed the opposite of Trump's confidence, saying, “Iran has repeatedly said it does not seek negotiations for an agreement with the U.S. government. Trump continues making false claims about a deal with Iran.”

Both Trump and Tasnim cannot be accurate. Although we should also remember that there are multiple factions in Iran positioning themselves for leadership, and that the Ayatollah still has not actually been seen, so perhaps the group that is calling Trump is different from the group speaking through Tasnim.

As long as Iran works towards nuclear weapons, which they have admitted they have been doing this entire time since the 12-day war last June, there is a fuse waiting to be lit by Iran, the U.S., and Israel that could lead to a full-scale war. And with Turkey, Russia, Pakistan, the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other players waiting in the wings, it could, God forbid, be devastating.

But these 10 Days of Awe are also a time when we remind God of His covenant and His commitment to always take care of, protect, and support us. Whatever may happen, we need to remember to put our entire faith in God: our Rock, Redeemer, and divine partner.

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These are the days to remember the words of Maimonides: "I believe in perfect faith..." May our faith stay strong; our hearts be open; our actions be clear; and may we remember to always embrace joy. For as Psalm 100 says, "the work of God is found in happiness.”

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

September 16, 2026

5th of Tishrei, 5787

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