Rabbi Barclay's Iran Updates for July 30-31

With the recent attacks by Iran on American bases, things are again (seemingly) heating up in the Middle East. President Donald Trump's rhetoric was threatening again on Wednesday, followed up this time with actions as well. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is considering approving a plan for an extensive air campaign against Iran, which would include 10 to 14 days of intensive strikes aimed at severely damaging its missile systems

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CENTCOM announced on Thursday afternoon that it completed a "heavy wave of strikes" in Iran, in response to an attempted missile attack on American forces in Jordan. According to the statement, dozens of Revolutionary Guard targets were struck, including command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and naval capabilities. It was also reported that all ballistic missiles launched by Iran on Tuesday and Wednesday were intercepted and that more than 50,000 American troops are currently deployed in the Middle East.

Reuters reported on Thursday that an explosion occurred at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Damietta Port in Egypt during cargo unloading. This was confirmed by The New York Times, which claimed that two Iranian sources told The New York Times that the explosion at the fuel tankers last night at the Damietta port in Egypt was caused by a drone attack, intended to demonstrate that if Iran chooses to escalate the situation, it can inflict even more severe damage on global energy supply and shipping.

While Benjamin Netanyahu is still in America, Israel remains prepared for the attacks that they feel will eventually come from Iran and its proxies. But part of the lesson that we can all take from Israel is that while they remain on military high alert, they don't live in fear, and continue to celebrate life at the beaches, national parks, clubs, and cafes.

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All of us in the Diaspora really need to embody that lesson. No matter our stresses, we must always choose to live passionately and fully. We cannot live in fear; living that way means that the terrorists have already won.

May we all have the courage to choose faith over fear; and to live well and in joy, even and especially when we are threatened.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

July 30, 2026

16th of Av, 5786

Trump announced on Thursday that the Peace Council, which includes Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt as representatives, has established a peace deal/disarmament with Hamas. That Hamas will turn over all its weapons starting in a few weeks if Israel has a full ceasefire and gives Gaza more autonomy. Multiple U.S. sources are reporting that Trump is very aggressively pushing Israel to accept this deal from this "Peace Council," and that Hamas is committed to peace and will, over the coming months, totally disarm both small and large weapons. The Peace Council is assuring Trump and Israel that Hamas will do all it says, and Trump is pushing Israel to accept the deal and trust both the Peace Council and Hamas.

I don't have words, except to remind everyone that Gaza had autonomy from 2005, when Israel pulled out unilaterally from the area. Except to remember what Hanas did and is committed to doing. Except to remember exactly what happened on October 7.

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This week's Torah portion reminds us of God's punishments and rewards. Of God's justice.

May all those who were involved in the heinous crimes of October 7 receive justice in this world and the next. May the world remember the evil that is manifest through Hamas and its allies; and wake up to the realities of Iran and its proxies, and to the historical patterns and actions of these groups. And may the Jewish world decide en masse that the words "Never Again" are not just a slogan, but a commitment, and act accordingly.

Chazak u'Baruch and Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Michael Barclay

July 31, 2026

17th of Av, 5786

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