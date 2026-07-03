Shabbat Shalom From Israel!

Gut Shabbos from Israel and the Holy City of Jerusalem, the spiritual crown of the world.

What is real and what is rhetoric is still unclear, even here in Israel (the only clear thing that nearly everyone here recognizes is that this mission MUST be finished for the long-term safety of Israel.

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Iran's General Staff claimed that the continued presence of U.S. manned and unmanned fighter aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz has created insecurity in the waterway and threatens regional security. The statement warned: "Iran will not hesitate to take any action to crush any aggression and violation by the U.S. military and its supporters in defense of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz."

With regard to Iran's nuclear program and being supervised, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf denied reports that Iran had permitted International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to visit bombed nuclear facilities. He said Iran has only committed to allowing inspections at the Bushehr nuclear power plant and the Tehran research reactor.

According to Bloomberg, and despite Donald Trump's repeated promises, major European powers are increasingly accepting as an inevitable reality that vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz may have to pay service fees to Iran and Oman, marking a pro-Iranian shift from the free-transit system that existed before the war that began on February 28. Some Gulf Arab officials also privately view the fees as an unavoidable measure to reduce tensions despite Iran's initial attacks.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the United States offered to release part of Iran's frozen funds if Tehran agrees to waive any transit tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is currently refusing the offer.

Reuters reported that President Trump said, “I think Iran has agreed to just about everything we need.” In an interview with CNBC, he added, “We defeated them militarily completely. They have a few missiles left, but we can wipe those out too.”

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Only time will tell. But it is clear that Iran is using all this time to rearm, and that its protracted "negotiations" have allowed it to become much stronger than it was weeks ago.

It is amazing to be in Israel and see the joy and faith of the people here, even in the midst of danger. Here, the words "Am Yisrael Chai" mean much more than a slogan, but are a promise.

I will be at the Kotel tonight, where we believe that all prayers go prior to heading to Heaven; it is the filter to cleanse our prayers before heading to God. In other words, it takes prayers, removes our ego or negative intention, like separating the wheat from the chaff, and sends the purified prayers to be reviewed by God.

May all of our prayers be pure in intention: clear in our hearts, focused in our minds, and received by the Holy One with grace and compassion.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

July 3, 2026

18th of Tammuz, 5786

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