Biden Just Betrayed Every American (Except Islamic Extremists)

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates famously said that Joe Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” But even Gates should be shocked by the words that came out of Joe Biden’s mouth today.

"What I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks total access to all food and medicine going into the country," the president said, as unbelievable as it may seem.

Nothing was said about hostages being released (Hamas has already admitted over the last few days that at least some of the hostages are dead). There was no call for Hamas to surrender or even stop rocket attacks and acts of terrorism.

War only ends because it is so difficult for one side and its populace to continue the war. And Biden wants to keep dragging it out; allow Hamas, which is committed to the destruction of Israel, to regroup and re-arm; and set the stage for more events like October 7, God forbid.

Hey, Joe, what about the hostages still being held by Hamas who are American citizens?

Biden's position should be seen as dangerously ludicrous even by those Americans who despise Israel, hate Jews, or just think that America should be isolationist. Hamas is not only committed to the destruction of Israel, but the destruction of the whole of Western culture in favor of an Islamic theocracy -- beginning with the United States. Hamas self-identifies as a wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization committed to creating a worldwide Islamic theocracy and identified as a terrorist group even by countries such as Russia, Syria, and Bahrain. Its founder, Hassan al-Banna, proudly stated as one of the group's goals is “impose its law on all nations and to extend its power to the entire planet”.

Biden is so wrong on this one that even his staff and advisors are trying to walk it back and do damage control. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, “I believe Israel is ready and Hamas should step up to the table.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Hamas “has an opportunity now to agree to the proposal on a ceasefire and hostages. The ball is in Hamas’ court. he world is watching to see what it does.” The White House even officially tried to walk back Biden's words in their statement that they “are calling for an immediate ceasefire that would last at least six weeks as part of a hostage deal.”

But Biden’s words were clear, and all the political doublespeak in the world doesn’t change what he said.

Biden has demonstrated that Gates’ comment about ineptitude is an understatement -- or that he is so completely senile that he truly can no longer determine the difference between an ally and a threat to the United States. Or maybe he is showing that he is so desperate to win votes from extremist Muslims that he has no compunction about handing this nation directly into the hands of those who wish to destroy it.

Just this past weekend, there were pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the country filled with people chanting “Death to America.” Our college campuses are filled with protestors -- protestors who are not just chanting against Israel, but screaming for the destruction of the United States.

Joe Biden, who is supposed to be committed to protecting and preserving this nation, has expressed his desire to do the exact opposite: support the reconstruction of an enemy of the United States.

For America’s sake, let us all pray that the world ignores the words of this foolish man.