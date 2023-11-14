What to Do to Win the War

Over 240 men, women, children, and babies are still being held hostage by Hamas, an organization that in its charter calls for the obliteration of all Jews. While Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is virtue signaling at a self-serving rally about anti-Semitism in Washington, this hypocrite refuses to let the House-passed bill to send financial aid to Israel even come before the Senate floor.

People are feeling good about themselves by standing on a corner waving an Israeli flag or going to a rally in D.C. rather than actually helping promote education about the evils of Hamas. But we are in a war. Not just the war of Israel against Hamas, but a war for the survival of Western culture. We need to stay focused on that reality.

This a war and there is a single goal at this time: win the war and get as many hostages back as we can. All the rhetoric and fundraising speeches take us away from what must be done. Whether we like it or not, we are in a war and it must be won.

But what can we do here in America to really fight anti-semitism, defeat Hamas and its propaganda machine, and win this war?

We need to focus on just a few things. Pressure must be put on Schumer and all politicians to give financial aid to Israel without conditions and without tying it to anything else like funding Ukraine. The Ukraine issue is political; what is happening in Israel is an immediate threat to our nation and the entire Western world. Hamas and its allies are devoted to the establishment of a worldwide theocratic caliphate. They are so bold as to put that goal in their charter. We need to believe them and fight to win this war lest we all become subjects to a fanatical Islamic theocracy of Sharia law, God forbid.

Israel will do the heavy work in this war, but we must support it. Israelis will risk their lives for all of us, and we need to let them do the job. Our job here in the United States is to support them, not with empty words but with financial aid and supportive actions.

Rallies for the hostages aren’t helping. Useful idiots who believe the propaganda about Hamas are walking around tearing down flyers with pictures of hostages. They are doing everything possible so that these 240 hostages are out of our consciousness.

They need to be stopped. We must all bear witness to the ongoing horrors of Hamas.

But isn’t that illegal, to stop these people from tearing down flyers that are a testament to the hostages? Can we really do anything to stop them?

Yes, we can stop them legally, and we must. Every one of us can personally participate in stopping the tsunami of pro-Hamas propaganda. It’s simple, and it’s safe.

When you see one of these “activists,” who are usually young people, start to tear down a flyer that reminds us of the suffering of these hostages, many of them babies, do two things. First, immediately turn on your camera, and video your interaction. In these challenging times, the police need video of interactions in order to be able to effectively charge anyone with a crime. (This is why there is still no charge leveled against the suspect in the death of Paul Kessler here in Westlake Village... there are conflicting eyewitness reports and no discovered video yet.) Video your interaction with these hate-mongers.

Then, calmly but firmly, stand between them and the flyers. Do not raise your hands other than to keep your video going. Just keep moving between them and the wall or pole the flyer is on. Keep your video trained on them. They will probably scream and yell profanities, but you need to stay calm and remember that it is all being videoed. They will need to eventually stop and go elsewhere.

A few of these activists may choose not to leave, even knowing they are being videoed. If they do not leave and, God forbid, make any threat or threatening gesture, take the video to your local police and charge them with assault. If they touch you in any way, immediately walk away from the scene and take the video to the police to charge them with battery. Do not under any circumstances retaliate physically, and do not put yourself in harm’s way. Calmly leave and go to the police and demand charges be filed against them.

The vast majority of these activists are bullies who, like three-year-old children, feel they can do what they want when they want. If you are clear in the actions above, the police will be able to arrest them. And like punishing a child, after a few of them are arrested around the country, the others will stop tearing down flyers and risking jail time.

This is a way to effectively stop these out-of-control ignoramuses from spreading their hate. In a short period of time, it will ensure that these tributes to the hostages are safe.

We are in a war that is being fought in Israel and domestically. We need to be shrewd and not react emotionally. We need to use our allies in law enforcement by giving them the tools to help us. We need to redeem any hostages that are still alive.

And we need to win. Not just in Israel, but in the greater war for the preservation of our culture and way of life.

May the hostages be returned, may we all stay safe, and may we win this war against evil speedily and safely.