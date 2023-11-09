It's Time to Vote in the Latest Townhall Media 2024 Presidential Straw Poll!

PJ Staff | 1:00 PM on November 09, 2023
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Over the past few months, the Townhall family of sites has done a presidential straw poll. Many of you voted, and we thank you for participating. 

We had over 60,000 people make their voices heard, and the results were noteworthy. Donald Trump captured about 60% of the vote and Ron DeSantis won about a quarter of the vote. Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy trailed further behind.

Now that the candidates — well, most of them — have taken part in three debates and we're learning more about each of them, we're interested in getting a sense of where voters are. And with primaries coming sooner than you realize, it's time to vote again.

We have zeroed out the poll, so it's a blank slate. All we're missing is your vote. 

Vote here and make your choice known. Even if you've voted in prior polls, weigh in on this one. We'll email the results directly to you, and we'll have an update next week here on the site on the vote counts.

Vote here today.

