"Intersection of Faith & Politics" #3: Elon Musk's Faith, Praying for Biden, and Olympic Evangelism

Welcome to the third episode of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics." This week, co-host Lincoln Brown and I discussed some fascinating topics.

Since the Olympics is set to begin on Friday, we explored differing opinions on sharing one's faith in Paris during this high-profile event. The left-wing organization Sojourners advocates for chaplains of various faiths to counsel athletes but then went further, declaring, "An international sporting event, full of athletes from numerous countries and faith traditions, is no place to try to spread the gospel."

No place for the gospel? Is that scriptural? Are there really places Christians shouldn't evangelize?

We looked at a Barna study about evangelism. Can you guess which age group is most worried about offending others by sharing their faith?

Lincoln and I also talked about radio host and Christian apologist Michael Brown getting push-back for asking people to pray for Joe Biden and took a few minutes to talk about Kamala Harris claiming she's a Christian.

And speaking of Christian declarations, have you heard that Elon Musk now calls himself a "Cultural Christian"? We explored that and also discussed a fascinating story about a pastor who had access to Richard Nixon and advised him to tell the truth about Watergate.

That sounds like a lot for one hour, but we found a way to make it work! I hope you'll join us and let us know in the comments what you thought about the episode.

You can listen right here or click over to our podcast page. We're also on Spotify and will be on the other major platforms soon!

