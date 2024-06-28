Everyone Knows Now

Everyone, even CNN, knows that Joe Biden is completely lost. If anyone doubted that, the Thursday debate proved the point. And by completely lost, I mean that he could not maintain focus when asked questions, could not figure out how to look into the camera, and said many things that, frankly, made no sense.

I flipped on CNN for kicks and giggles (and no small amount of schadenfreude) and was shocked by what I saw because, as we know, Democrats usually back their guy to the end—"to the pain," as one "Princess Bride" character famously quipped.

Instead, I witnessed weeping and gnashing of teeth—and an execution squad. They kept using the word "sad" to describe Joe Biden's pathetic performance.

I couldn't help but feel sorry for Biden because it's clear that he is not calling the shots on anything and cannot adequately evaluate his fitness for office (we can thank DOCTOR Mrs. Joe Biden for that).

Here are a few of my tweets during the debate:

It's so sad that no one loves him enough to tell him to retire. — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) June 28, 2024

They know. They keep repeating the word "sad." Prediction: Biden will be out by the convention. pic.twitter.com/8ihj02YfmZ — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) June 28, 2024

It wasn't pretty. Anyone who has someone with dementia or a brain injury in their lives knows what it's like to watch someone you love deteriorate before your eyes.

Yet they keep sending Joe Biden out there to display his mental deficits to the whole world, including Vladimir Putin, Kim Jung-un, and every other petty dictator around the world.

The world is watching—and they're laughing.

Having watched the CNN panel for an hour following the debate, it's clear that the elites in the Democrat Party want to replace Biden on the ticket. Van Jones, former Obama Green Czar, said as much. "Um... that was painful," he lamented. Then he said the quiet part out loud and called for a "different way forward" for Democrats.

The leftist panel, almost to a man, agreed. But then, their phones started blowing up, and the narrative became: We are in a media bubble here at CNN. Maybe we should wait to hear what Real Americans think before we start knifing Joe in the back. They quickly returned to formation.

So, where do we go from here? I suspect that Joe Biden is on borrowed time. CNN trotted out Kamala Harris to defend her boss, but even she had a hard time mustering any enthusiasm. She truly believes, in her heart of hearts, that she will somehow be the nominee.

The Democrats' problem is that Kamala is WILDLY unpopular and prone to meme-inducing word salads. They know she cannot beat Donald Trump, but they can't dump the Historic First Black Vice President and replace her with some gelled-up white guy like Gavin Newsom, who happened to be hanging around circling Biden's corpse in the CNN Green room.

While we're on the topic of Donald Trump, this was his best debate to date. The format—microphones cut off unless it was their time to talk—suited Trump. He was the most disciplined I've ever seen him. All he really needed to do to win the debate was shut up and let Biden bury himself. Nevertheless, he was able to land some blows on the current president and defend himself against some of the most egregious media/Deep State attacks. The debate format also benefitted the moderators, Dana Bash and Jake Tapper. Mostly, they stayed out of the debate (although, of course, the questions asked were generally designed to benefit Biden).

Again, I ask, where do we go from here? CNN panelists discussed who should be the one to give Biden "the talk." Answers included DOCTOR Mrs. Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Anita Dunn. The problem with dementia is that you don't know what's best for you. That's why powers of attorney exist. If I were a betting man (and I'm not), I would bet that Joe Biden will be replaced on the Democrat ticket sometime between now and the convention in Chicago in mid-Ausust. How they accomplish that and who will replace him is anyone's guess. Most True Believer Democrats are hoping for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to be their savior, but the presence of Kamala Harris confounds them.

Here's what I do know: this will be one of the most consequential elections of my lifetime. Probably yours, too.

What can you do to make a difference? Sign up to be a poll watcher in November, and work with your local Republican Party to help elect conservatives to every level of government.

The stakes are high. Talk to any millennial or Gen-Xer, and they'll tell you they have very little hope for the future of our country. Conservative young adults are especially worried about inflation, the national debt, and the solvency of Social Security. In many ways, my/our generation has let them down. We made a valiant effort with the Tea Party in the '90s, but sadly, there was very little lasting change. If we want to leave a better world to those who come after us, we need to get off our butts and do the heavy lifting to get things on the right track again. Today's SCOTUS decision to begin dismantling the Swamp is a good start, but there is much work to be done.

