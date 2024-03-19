Biden's Bloodbath

The Left is castigating presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump for warning that there would be a "bloodbath" if he's not elected in November. The dishonest media wasted no time taking the comment out of context (he was talking about tariffs on foreign auto imports) and falsely claiming that Trump was cooking up an insurrection—or maybe even WWIII.

Lather, rinse, repeat.

This is what they do, and quite frankly, it bores me to tears anymore. It's as predictable as the sun coming up in the East every morning. I know from reading the comments here at PJ Media that you are also sick of it.

While left-wing media parrots are weeping and gnashing their teeth about Trump using the word "bloodbath," there are very real bloodbaths that the policies of Joe Biden and the Democrats have caused:

Democrats yapping about bloodbaths are complete and utter hypocrites. Nothing Trump has done comes close to the ghastly, ongoing genocide of innocents on the tables of abortion clinics. "Historic" Vice President Kamala Harris recently made a "historic" visit to an abortuary, purportedly to gin up business and normalize these crimes against humanity. Nothing comes close to the despair of families mourning the overdose deaths of their sons and daughters or those who lost loved ones to suicide amid COVID lockdowns and a spiraling economy.

Next time you hear Democrats complaining about Trump, remind them of these numbers and point out that theirs is the party of death. They don't build; they destroy.

Someday, God will judge them for the massive body counts—the literal bloodbaths. Until then, we must hold them accountable and, as Saul Alinsky advised in "Rules for Radicals," make them "live up to their own book of rules."

