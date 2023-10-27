West Coast, Messed Coast™: UC Berkeley's Extra Credit for Nazis!

You’ve got to love those crazy kids! They love death even more than they love hot lattes and cold brews. Good day and welcome to your weekly West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where we start on campus this week for just a bit before we head to China with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Extra credit for Nazi sympathizing

At UC Berkeley, at least one instructor is granting extra credit for marching for the Palestinian cause of extinguishing Jews.

At this point, you’ll have no trouble believing that the same campus whose Antifa and BLM thugs “punched Nazis” and silenced free speech are now encouraging murdering Jews and supporting actual Nazis in Hamas.

Victoria Huynh is a PhD “ethnic studies” instructor at Cal Berkeley and sent this email to the entire Asian Studies students offering extra credit points for attending the “national student walkout against the settler-colonial occupation of Gaza.”

Something approaching 100 percent of all academic hires in the humanities and social scientists made since 2020 benefited from preferences for those who share the ethos of this professor. It doesn't matter what the nominal discipline is — it's all a unitary Blob of copypasta https://t.co/SDHDgLj5bK — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 25, 2023

Here’s what she said:

Hi everyone, We’re offering a field trip and/or extra credit opportunity: (1) Students can attend the national student walkout tomorrow against the settler-colonial occupation of Gaza (info attached below) OR (2) Students can watch a short documentary on Palestine and call/email your local California

representative using this linktree. Doing so will either count as a field trip or an extra 5 points on the field trip category of your grade. Section 101/102 students can email me ([email protected]) to let me know which option they choose, and a screenshot/photo with proof of their participation. Sections 103/104 can do the same with Derek. For sections 101/102, we’ll spend some time today talking about Palestinian history in relation to class concepts like colonialism, imperialism…

Interesting that the same leftists who insist students provide proof they did the deed don’t want to require ID to vote.

We’re sure she had those students well-prepped to screech “from the river to the sea” on behalf of all students who apparently support the slaughter of those “occupiers” who were promised the land before Islam existed.

And there were plenty of students who got extra credit.

Students from UC Berkeley participate in a nationwide walkout calling for a cease fire and an end to Israeli occupation in Palestine on Wednesday. 🎥: @BronteWittpenn pic.twitter.com/c02QlgJCu4 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 25, 2023

Reporter Andy Ngo reports that Huynh is also a “DEI consultant.” He notes that “she’s the daughter of refugees of communism but became radicalized to the far-left through an elite American education (she went to Brown as an undergraduate).”

She hadn’t responded to my emails asking for comment before publication.

West Coast Gavin in Chi-Comland

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made two foreign trips lately: one to Israel and the other to China. While he was in China, he was able to get a photo op with Dictator for Life Xi Jinping to buttress his run for president and change the subject from the travails of his own failed state of California. He said they talked about climate change.

“One of these is a Communist Dictator that hates his people and does everything to make their lives miserable. The other is Xi Jinping.” Well said, Graham Allen.

One of these men is a Communist Dictator that hates his people and does everything to make their lives miserable…..the other is xi jinping. pic.twitter.com/3YY5pjx3JW — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 25, 2023

Newsom is checking foreign policy boxes for his phantom presidential run while waiting for Joe Biden to head to the exits … provided Joe can find it.

No-kill California

The California Family Council reminds us that Gavin Newsom’s $50 million expenditure to stop no-kill animal shelters has resulted in more dogs and cats being killed than ever, according to the Sacramento Bee. Of course, this is at the same time that he’s spent more than $200 million to make California a sanctuary state for abortion seekers so they can kill their children.

There’s a lesson in there somewhere.

West Coast land of u n intended consequences

As your West Coast, Messed Coast™ reported as recently as last week, Oregon’s pandemic-era high school graduation “requirements” have been dumbed down so far that students no longer have to show proficiency in reading, writing, or math. Failure has worked so well for the largest teachers union in the state in Portland that the governor has re-upped the failed policy for another five years, as PJ Media’s Matt Margolis pointed out.

Teachers’ unions are a continuing criminal enterprise part 2

As the West Coast, Messed Coast™ reported last week, the Portland teachers union is planning to strike on Nov. 1. The four thousand teachers at the district’s 81 schools will close if there’s a strike, according to the district.

Considering that they’re not really required to teach the kids anything to graduate shutting down seems like a win-win for the kids.

Walking home from school is dangerous in Seattle

There are now more than 14 reports of students being mugged on their way home from school in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. Kids are held at gunpoint and one student was even kidnapped. The objective seems to be stealing iPhones.

“He threatened with a gun. We didn’t see any gun but I don’t really know if they had one or not. And I really didn’t want to find out,” he explained. “I obviously choose my life over a phone.” That’s when the two teens were pushed into a red Kia Soul. The victim says they drove around for about 15 minutes, as the thieves made them reset their phones.

The unidentified kid’s mom says she was tracking him on the phone and couldn’t get a hold of him. Since this incident, there have been more than a dozen other attacks on kids.

“The fact that it’s now taken 12 additional attacks, for the police department to say anything. It’s just scary for our kids. It’s one thing if it’s adults, but these are our kids. They’re just walking home from school, they’re walking to a friend’s house. It’s not fair,” the mother told KIRO News.

There aren’t enough cops on the job because of COVID mandates and defunding police by the woke mob who runs the place.

‘Easier than working’

Homeless advocate Kevin Dahlgren recently interviewed a man living on the streets of Portland. The man told him that he’d been homeless in a few states but nothing beat Oregon and California homeless services.

“It’s a little too easy… but we like the freebies,” he told Dahlgren.

“It’s a little too easy..but we like the freebies” I met a homeless man that has been homeless in multiple states. He says Oregon and California are by far the easiest places to be homeless. He says most homeless eventually lose all motivation to ever leave the streets after pic.twitter.com/54yPqwQd6X — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) October 22, 2023

He says California and Oregon make it too easy to be homeless. “Everything you need is catered to you. …you’ll be eating four or more meals a day and a lot of places you can go through the line twice. Clothes, laundry, everything — it’s easier than working,” he said.

