West Coast, Messed Coast™—Federal Judge Bans California's 'Extreme' 'Assault Weapons' Ban

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ got a little freer this week after a California federal court judge struck down California’s “extreme” 34-year-old ban on semi-automatic rifles, which leftists refer to as scary-looking “assault” weapons.

Assault on rights

U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled that the semi-automatic rifles are “in common use” – being the most popular gun in America – whose ownership in California should be completely constitutional, unlike the state’s ban. Benitez, who recently overturned West Coast, Messed Coast™ laws limiting magazine sizes, said in his 79-page ruling that “there is nothing like California’s prohibition on rifles, shotguns, and handguns based on their looks or attributes. Here, the ‘assault weapon’ prohibition has no historical pedigree and it is extreme.”

Benitez said that, like a Bowie knife that used to be routinely carried by Americans, guns are dangerous but “useful.” He said there was little difference between any other rifle and the so-called “assault” rifles besides their appearance.

Other than their looks (the State calls them “features” or “accessories”) these prohibited rifles are virtually the same as other lawfully possessed rifles. They have the same minimum overall length, they use the same triggers, they have the same barrels, and they can fire the same ammunition, from the same magazines, at the same rate of fire, and at the same velocities, as other rifles.

Expect the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to pull out the stops to crush this ruling like they did Benitez’s magazine-ban ruling, teeing up yet another appeal to a higher court.

When is an ‘assault’ weapon not an ‘assault’ weapon?

It’s hard not to be in awe of the California left’s hypocrisy about guns – especially scary-looking AR-15-type “assault” weapons.

On picturesque Catalina Island in Southern California, the state will decide if the Catalina Conservancy can bring in some hired guns wielding AR-15s to shoot the overpopulation of mule deer on the island – from helicopters.

PLEASE call in to the Avalon City Council meeting and urge them to reject the horrific plan to eradicate Catalina's mule deer population with AR-15's from helicopters! Join via phone: (669) 444-9171, meeting ID: 813 8141 1158 and passcode: 813598. pic.twitter.com/i3MCeM0zlb — CRPA: California Rifle & Pistol Association (@CRPAnews) October 17, 2023

California hunters, including bow hunters wielding assault bows, have been hunting the island for years, but the island Conservancy’s senior conservation director, Lauren Dennard, says hunters haven’t reduced the deer population enough. She says they usually have unused hunting tags and the island has the longest deer hunting season in the state.

Shooting back

Seattle’s home invasion robbery spree continues apace, despite the arrests of several members of the gang believed to have been responsible. The home invasions have involved men following Asian people home from a popular Asian market and using Tasers and guns to force their way inside.

This time, however, multiple thugs, at least one of whom was armed with what looked like a semiautomatic pistol, attempted to kick their way into a victim’s home, shouting that they were Seattle Police. The homeowner shot multiple times through the door.

In case you’re wondering, in most states, if not all, shooting through the door when someone is attempting to break down the door is legal.

Washington state has some of the most onerous gun laws in the country. It is also one of the worst places in the country for keeping bad guys in jail.

Do the math.

Hamas High School

In the West Coast, Messed Coast™ city of San Francisco, students at several high schools participated in a peaceful demonstration touting Jewish genocide.

Pay close attention. This is a high school in San Francisco. Imagine being a Jewish child in this school. pic.twitter.com/JUcBRSOz58 — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) October 19, 2023

In addition to chanting “from the river to the sea” calling for the extermination of Jews, students also called for a cease-fire to “end genocide in Gaza,” which is another way of saying Israel shouldn’t fight back.

Participating Schools Life Academy

Oakland International

Galileo High

Lowell High

Balboa High

Oceana High in Pacifica

Berkeley High

Mission High

San Francisco School of the Arts

Ida B Wells High

Latitude High

Fremont High

MetWest High

Lincoln

George Washington

June Jordan

CCSF — AROC #FreePalestine (@AROCBayArea) October 19, 2023

Students bravely cut class to shout in the hallways of their schools and vowed to continue the call for an end to Israel.

“Imagine being a Jewish student in this school,” indeed.

Teachers’ Unions are a continuing criminal enterprise against children

Well, let’s see now. West Coast, Messed Coast™ teachers’ unions seem to be on a strike kick.

After coming out of COVID with all the attendant school closures, Portland Public Schools have informed parents that if a threatened teachers strike goes forward, they’ll simply have to close the schools. It would probably be an improvement, considering Oregon schools performed so poorly during the pandemic that the state no longer requires that students “prove they can read, write, or do math before they graduate.”

This threatened strike follows San Francisco teachers vowing to go out on strike unless they can extort more money from city dwellers who send their kids to Hamas High. In fact, the teachers meeting to organize their walkout occurred at Hamas High (Balboa High School).

The San Francisco saber rattling follows the walkout by Kent and Ridgefield (Washington) teachers, which preceded the Seattle teachers’ strike on the first day of school last month, followed by a strike in Camas, in southwest Washington.

Teachers’ unions use the hashtag #RedforEd, which calls for teachers to wear the color red in solidarity – you know, like all commies.

Education Week predicts that teachers’ unions around the country, not just on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, will be “tumultuous” for some time.

Sounds like a threat to me.

And there’s your West Coast, Messed Coast™ update. Keep your head up and on a swivel. Oh, and get your kids out of public schools.