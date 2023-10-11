News & Politics

When They Say They Side With the Hamazis, Believe Them

By Victoria Taft 11:29 AM on October 11, 2023
Since Saturday’s butcherous attack on Israel by Hamas, the ghouls of the “free Palestine” movement — let’s call them Hamazis — have held rally after rally around the country and the world to declare that those Jews had it coming.

Hamas supporters chanted that old chestnut about Jewish extermination and expulsion from Israel; “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” sounded from Seattle mere hours after the genocidal attack:

Here’s a thought experiment for people who live amid these people calling for another holocaust. Would it concern you to know an actual Hamazi is living next door?

They’re in Washington, D.C.:

Dearbornistan, Mich.:

Times Square in New York:

Australia is well represented by the Hamazis.

Melbourne:

Sydney:

The Hamazis came out in the open in their “homeland” of Germany:

Nobody was chanting “Ich bin ein Berliners“; these Hamazis chanted death to the Jews.

In San Francisco, some voters were surprised that local Democratic Socialists would support a murderous regime. We’re sorry that you’re surprised.

He should have just looked out the window.

As you’ve undoubtedly seen, Black Lives Matter chapters in Chicago and Los Angeles issued messages of support for the Hamazis.

The Chicago chapter later claimed the message on X supporting the paragliding genocidal killers was a mere misunderstanding.

The Los Angeles BLM grassroots chapter head is a college professor who teaches her hatred to her students.

In Los Angeles, thousands of Hamazis chanted the genocidal chant on the streets and expected to be considered brave for doing it.

Cal State Long Beach announced a day of genocidal cheerleading. Notice the paraglider in the poster.

The University of Washington, which was the educational home of a Ph.D. student murdered in the attack, failed to denounce a club cheering on the Hamazis.

The only thing we’re missing is an updated version of the Grand Mufti and Hitler photo op.

Lawmakers, including The Squad, whose members hate Israel, either went silent, like AOC until she came out of her hidey-hole to conduct a feeble attempt at both-sidesism, or went against type and sought to look a bit more statesmanlike in their words.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a radical leftist, ignored the genocidal butchery on her personal X account, but, to her credit, she denounced the violence against Israel in her official congressional account.

Radical leftist, Scott Wiener, the California state senator who loves wearing leather, passing pro-grooming legislation, and hating parental rights, attempted to strike a pro-Israel stance with his denunciation of the Hamazis. Though he’s Jewish, it was a surprising turn of events.

But by Tuesday, he was over his denunciations of the Hamazis and issued a gobsmacking statement of political equivalence which more than undid all of his statements of support of Israel.

Let’s be clear: The MAGA cult is supporting Jews at this moment b/c they hate Palestinians even more than they hate Jews.

But they’ll turn on the Jews in a heartbeat if the mother ship signals a moral panic that Jews are groomers who want to steal their children.

Eyes wide open

Yes, our eyes are wide open. You care more about making cheap political points than you do about the existential threat against Jews.

As one former Trump official predicted on Tuesday, it would take only four or five days for the unity with Israel to wear off. With that, the friends of the butchers will slither back where they came from and the media will ignore their Hamazi love affair.

But we won’t forget, and neither should you. So when they say they’re with the Hamazis, believe them.

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Parler, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out this year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

