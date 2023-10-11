When They Say They Side With the Hamazis, Believe Them

Since Saturday’s butcherous attack on Israel by Hamas, the ghouls of the “free Palestine” movement — let’s call them Hamazis — have held rally after rally around the country and the world to declare that those Jews had it coming.

Hamas supporters chanted that old chestnut about Jewish extermination and expulsion from Israel; “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” sounded from Seattle mere hours after the genocidal attack:

FURIOUS CLASHES: Sunday afternoon, pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrators confronted each other in downtown Kirkland. Residents say they have never seen this type of street violence between two opposing groups.

Before police arrived to the scene, punches were thrown, people… pic.twitter.com/T1meWlGiGg — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) October 9, 2023

Here’s a thought experiment for people who live amid these people calling for another holocaust. Would it concern you to know an actual Hamazi is living next door?

They’re in Washington, D.C.:

JUST IN: Students at George Washington University in DC are chanting “from the river to the sea” and “long live the Intifada.” This is an explicit call for genocide against Israel and the Jewish people.

pic.twitter.com/oQNFKKJVqm — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 10, 2023

Dearbornistan, Mich.:

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” and “No justice, no peace!” chants at today’s pro-Palestine rally in Dearborn, Michigan pic.twitter.com/m9jhAHx1ol — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 11, 2023

Times Square in New York:

Chants of “Free Free Palestine!” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/T5LjNAUOkP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2023

Australia is well represented by the Hamazis.

Melbourne:

Pro Palestinian protestors in Melbourne chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” This is not a call for peace, but a call for the destruction of Israel. Shameful#auspol @theage @theheraldsun @australian @3AWNeilMitchell @SkyNewsAustpic.twitter.com/AETF3kKNqq — Menachem Vorchheimer (@MenachemV) October 10, 2023

Sydney:

The @Sydney_Uni student council just casually chanting the Palestinian death chant ‘from the river to the sea’ that calls for genocide. These gremlins should be banned from Campus Gross 🤢 utterly gross pic.twitter.com/fGaQdMWHoz — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) October 8, 2023

The Hamazis came out in the open in their “homeland” of Germany:

Die antisemitische Parole "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" steht laut ARD Brisant für ein freies Palästina. #ReformOerr #OerrBlog pic.twitter.com/Sva9T3lByP — ÖRR Blog. (@OERRBlog) October 10, 2023

Nobody was chanting “Ich bin ein Berliners“; these Hamazis chanted death to the Jews.

Palestine supporters in Berlin today demanded Palestine liberation from the river to the sea.🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/UHIqJAXWmf — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) October 7, 2023

In San Francisco, some voters were surprised that local Democratic Socialists would support a murderous regime. We’re sorry that you’re surprised.

SF DSA is deeply anti-semitic and it is totally unacceptable the political machine in SF could openly support terrorism and killing of Israeli civilians “From the river to the sea” Disgraceful for Dean Preston and all the worst figures ruining SF https://t.co/mmQ2ARmCUB pic.twitter.com/X8zOJFIp5x — Garry Tan 陈嘉兴 — e/acc (@garrytan) October 10, 2023

He should have just looked out the window.

“It’s a beautiful day” Palestinian protester says “we are celebrating.” in exchange with Israel supporters in downtown San Francisco pic.twitter.com/r7wAPPu4d3 — Gabe Stutman (@jnewsgabe) October 8, 2023

As you’ve undoubtedly seen, Black Lives Matter chapters in Chicago and Los Angeles issued messages of support for the Hamazis.

Honest question: Does @BLMChi advocate for the kind of methods we saw from Hamas on Saturday—like paragliding into a music festival and shooting 260 people, then taking hostages & raping them—for American cops or even white Americans? Or is that reserved just for the Jews? pic.twitter.com/Z6QWBmZ2eo — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 10, 2023

The Chicago chapter later claimed the message on X supporting the paragliding genocidal killers was a mere misunderstanding.

The Los Angeles BLM grassroots chapter head is a college professor who teaches her hatred to her students.

BLM went full mask-off today. We always called them a domestic terror group. Glad to see them finally admit it. Keep in mind this is from the official BLM chapters in LA and Chicago: pic.twitter.com/NEXQNgbJhJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 10, 2023

In Los Angeles, thousands of Hamazis chanted the genocidal chant on the streets and expected to be considered brave for doing it.

Cal State Long Beach announced a day of genocidal cheerleading. Notice the paraglider in the poster.

Event announced at California State University Long Beach. They’ve intentionally added the paraglider that Hamas used to arrive at the Nova Music festival to rape and slaughter young girls. These students are truly broken. pic.twitter.com/jd6b9thovl — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 10, 2023

The University of Washington, which was the educational home of a Ph.D. student murdered in the attack, failed to denounce a club cheering on the Hamazis.

NEW: Progressive and Socialist Seattle spoke up after terrorist organization Hamas invaded Israel to rape, kidnap, and murder innocent civilians, including children and the elderly. Unsurprisingly, they sided with Hamas.

https://t.co/f5JxG9QWXB — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 10, 2023

The only thing we’re missing is an updated version of the Grand Mufti and Hitler photo op.

Lawmakers, including The Squad, whose members hate Israel, either went silent, like AOC until she came out of her hidey-hole to conduct a feeble attempt at both-sidesism, or went against type and sought to look a bit more statesmanlike in their words.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a radical leftist, ignored the genocidal butchery on her personal X account, but, to her credit, she denounced the violence against Israel in her official congressional account.

Radical leftist, Scott Wiener, the California state senator who loves wearing leather, passing pro-grooming legislation, and hating parental rights, attempted to strike a pro-Israel stance with his denunciation of the Hamazis. Though he’s Jewish, it was a surprising turn of events.

What’s happening in Israel is not a “both sides” situation. I’m a vocal critic of the current Israeli government, including its settlement policy. But nothing — nothing — justifies this terror invasion by Hamas & the butchering & kidnapping of Israeli soldiers & civilians. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 7, 2023

But by Tuesday, he was over his denunciations of the Hamazis and issued a gobsmacking statement of political equivalence which more than undid all of his statements of support of Israel.

Let’s be clear: The MAGA cult is supporting Jews at this moment b/c they hate Palestinians even more than they hate Jews. But they’ll turn on the Jews in a heartbeat if the mother ship signals a moral panic that Jews are groomers who want to steal their children. Eyes wide open — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 10, 2023

Let’s be clear: The MAGA cult is supporting Jews at this moment b/c they hate Palestinians even more than they hate Jews. But they’ll turn on the Jews in a heartbeat if the mother ship signals a moral panic that Jews are groomers who want to steal their children. Eyes wide open

Yes, our eyes are wide open. You care more about making cheap political points than you do about the existential threat against Jews.

As one former Trump official predicted on Tuesday, it would take only four or five days for the unity with Israel to wear off. With that, the friends of the butchers will slither back where they came from and the media will ignore their Hamazi love affair.

But we won’t forget, and neither should you. So when they say they’re with the Hamazis, believe them.