Gavin Newsom's Latest Attack on California Parents Is Pure, Unalloyed Evil

What’s happening right now to California parents is no fairy tale; it’s a damned nightmare. The story goes something like this. Once upon a time, parents possessed natural parental rights due to the legal and biological bond with their offspring. Then the big, bad state wolf came for their parental rights, and by the end of this story, in true “Grimm’s Fairy Tale” fashion, the state plans to throw the parents into the oven and then eat the kids. It is little wonder that California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-21st district) warned during a public hearing, “If you love your children, you need to flee California.”

Nowhere is this evil more clear than in the way the state has gone after the Chino Valley Unified School District’s school board for having the audacity to support parents’ right to know if their children are being thunderstruck by the left’s latest social contagion: transgenderism.

California’s governor and Attorney General Rob Bonta are wielding their legal hammer and sickle to cleave children from their parents in the name of “civil rights.” Bonta sent a letter to the Chino Valley Unified School District on Friday to threaten that district’s school board with a “civil rights investigation” if it doesn’t walk back its recent policy to tell parents if their child is having weird ideations like if they think they were born in the wrong body.

If you want to see a discussion by a real psychiatrist who treats children and their families, watch my interview on my Adult in the Room Podcast with Dr. Miriam Grossman below. Grossman, the author of “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” tells me that there are generally two groups of people who make up the overwhelming number of transgenders. Older men, who derive sexual pleasure from dressing as a female, and people who have known they were gender confused from their earliest memories.

But all of a sudden young teenagers, mostly girls, who are egged on by peer groups and Dr. TikTok are the fastest-growing group of people who claim they were born in the wrong body. Strange timing, isn’t it, when the left’s political cause of the moment and a civil rights issue of our time cross streams? This 2024 election-year wedge issue will garner votes to be sure, but guess what’s getting disappeared? Parents.

It’s imperative to note that this all-out attempt to big foot local school board relies on a child’s self-diagnosis. It’s no coincidence that this self-diagnosis is helped along by their peer groups and the aforementioned and esteemed Dr. TikTok. You’d think these people who call themselves educators would recognize this sick fad for what it is, but apparently, they can’t get enough of monetizable dumb ideas.

Both Newson and Bonta are tossing bean balls at the heads of school board members who don’t adhere to the church of the left’s tenets of beliefs. Those beliefs have been rearranged recently with transgenderism now eclipsing global warming “we’re all gonna die” predictions from these “educators” and that scowling foreign teenage girl. Speaking of which, kids on the autism spectrum are far more likely to be coaxed into believing they’re transgender for a variety of reasons.

Bonta’s letter is surreal for the way it presumes to subsume parents with the state as if they have no business knowing if their kid is so mentally ill that he or she thinks they’re now a she or a he.

Bonta proudly announces that he is “opening a civil rights investigation into potential legal violations by the Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) [emphasis added].” Bonta is the attorney general, so you’d think a guy with that title would know if there’s a civil rights violation going on here, but that’s not his real message. Instead, he wants to conduct a rectal exam on the board and hopes members capitulate now.

The AG goes on to say that the policy of informing parents if their children want different pronouns, use the opposite sex bathroom, or have considered self-harm or suicide is “outing” the child and should be protected by state law. Because the unwritten part of his letter hints that the state cares more about your child and his/her mental problems than you do, mom and dad.

Doubt me? The next line states, “…even if such disclosure is against the student’s wishes or could expose a student to parental abuse or increase their risk of self-harm or suicide” [emphasis added]. Imagine that, Mom and Dad; you might do something against your “student’s wishes” like take them to a psychiatrist to find out why they hate themselves. The state, however, will stand with the child, based on the child’s self-diagnosis, against the parents who have known the child for his or her entire life.

It might be helpful to point out here that most teenagers who are part of this fad of the moment already have preexisting mental issues, such as eating disorders, and many, sadly, have suicidal ideations before they’ve glommed onto transgenderism. Yet the state uses this psychological blackmail against parents to shut them up.

The Chino Unified School District board isn’t shutting up.

Newsom even green-lighted his Education Secretary, Tony Thurmond, to go to Chino and pound on the podium in hopes of intimidating the board into icing parents out of crucial information about their own children.

He was cut off when his time to speak came to an end.

California’s schools chief went before a conservative school board tonite to oppose their plan to notify district parents if their child is transgender. Tony Thurmond got heckled, admonished by a local official and then was escorted from the meeting. pic.twitter.com/fIIkDlFUqm — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 21, 2023

When he refused to leave the podium, he was escorted out of the building.

CALIFORNIA : A woman has been arrested for threatening the Chino Valley School Board and its board president, Sonja Shaw. This after the school board passed a policy that would require schools to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender or wants to use a different… pic.twitter.com/evQaqRWKuP — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) August 4, 2023

Board president Sonja Shaw was elected after she grew angry over Newsom and the schools’ mask mandate and other COVID-19 regulations. Now, she says that she, her kids, and even her animals are receiving death threats.

Death threats have come from crazy Berkeley lefties who don’t live in the district. Other death wishers are from out of state. They’re all leftists. This full-court press of intimidation from Newsom, his AG, and his schools chief has also popped up in another school district as I reported in a West Coast, Messed Coast™ report.

Watch them. This is the Gavin Newsom plan of intimidation he would take to the White House if Joe Biden is ousted.

