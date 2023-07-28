West Coast, Messed Coast™ – You Must Worship Our Gods, Part Deux

Greetings West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, where we learn yet another hard truth about Leftism in this part of the country: You must worship their gods or else. In this case, a school district has crossed swords with His Highness Governor Hair Gel, and he’s making them pay.

You will worship our gods, part deux

This story begins with San Francisco gay demigod Harvey Milk, who was murdered while at city hall along with the mayor in 1978. He was the first publicly professed homosexual elected to office in California. For this, the West Coast, Messed Coast™ must bow to his memory.

Milk called himself the Mayor of Castro Street, which became the city’s noted gay district, and for that, his neighborhood elected him to office. However, the hagiography about Milk we hear about today is different than his actual legacy. The Navy veteran was “controversial for a relationship he had with an underage boy,” according to the Post Millennial.

A conservative school board in Temecula, CA reluctantly approved a curriculum that celebrates gay icon Harvey Milk after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) threatened a $1.5 million lawsuit. Harvey Milk is controversial for a relationship he had with an underage boy. https://t.co/NzaWr4QqnG — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2023

Indeed, The Advocate reports that Milk’s biography divulged that “Milk was involved with a 16-year-old boy he met in New York when he was 33, though it has been documented that the boy was 18 when he and Milk first traveled to California together.” So that makes pederasty okay, apparently.

Because of that the Temecula Valley, Calif., school board president said he didn’t think they should be teaching students about a “pedophile,” and the board voted to ditch the state’s social studies curriculum.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) threatened the board with a lawsuit and a $1.5 million fine unless they relented. This week they did, agreeing that taxpayers shouldn’t be penalized by the governor, so the social studies program was back in.

Newsom gloated, “Fortunately, now students will receive the basic materials needed to learn,” but this vote lays bare the true motives of those who opposed this curriculum. … This is about extremists’ desire to control information and censor the materials used to teach our children. Demagogues who whitewash history, censor books, and perpetuate prejudice never succeed.”

Unless they’re Democrats.

D for defense

An attorney friend tells your humble correspondent that he lists himself as a Democrat so he’s not investigated, picked on, or piled on by the nefarious California Leftists.

Firelies

You probably won’t be reading about this in the mainstream media anytime soon because that would spoil the grift, but that big fire in Yosemite Park that California climate hornswogglers claimed was caused by global cooling , global warming , climate catastrophe , climate change wasn’t actually started by any of those things.

California’s largest wildfire of the year was started by a pissed-off 71-year-old crotchety man by the name of Ed Wackerman, according to investigators. Fire officials don’t say how he started the fire, but he was arrested Friday and charged with several felonies.

Six thousand people were forced to flee their homes because of the fire. More than 120 homes were destroyed and multiple outbuildings were torched.

Gas grift

Washington state liberals are wondering why this whole Bidenomics thing isn’t working out for them because the prices of everything are still frightfully high. It turns out that when the governor raises the gas prices to the highest in the land to stop global warming, everything gets more expensive.

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) blamed the high prices on “Big Oil” and price gouging at a recent press conference, forgetting that reporters know he created carbon taxes. The taxes add at least 50 cents to each gallon of gas, which explains why his subjects pay the highest prices in the U.S.

"The Western States Petroleum Association estimates cap-and-trade is adding 50 cents a gallon to gasoline. Oil companies must acquire emission allowances at cap-and-trade auctions and can pass along the costs." https://t.co/7FuTo4PGof #waleg @WAPolicyGreen — Jason Mercier (@MercierOnPolicy) July 24, 2023

West Coast, Messed Coast™ house thieves

In case you missed it, the leader of an NGO serving the increasing numbers of drug-taking tent dwellers in Portland, Ore., has been busted for stealing money from the state’s COVID-19 funds. The former head of the group called Ten Penny International Housing Foundation, Theodore Johnson, 62, was sentenced to federal prison for 15 months for stealing PPP funds to pay for fake employees.

Knife > blow-up pool

There’s an update on the outdoor homeless resort that is steps away from a Seattle retirement community. As you may know from Jonathan Choe, a senior fellow with the Discovery Institute, the encampment’s social director installed a pool. Sadly, that pool was emptied and rendered useless after a knife fight. I spoke with Jonathan about this and other Seattle-is-thriving tales in the latest edition of my Adult in the Room Podcast. Warning, you’ll need to wear a Kevlar vest to withstand his crazy tales.

The social media companies, at the behest of Democrats, have been preventing you from seeing our brand of opinion journalism for years now. They're trying to starve us into compliance — or non-existence. PJ Media has been censored, disappeared, thrashed, and throttled by social media companies at the behest of political Leftists. It's wrong and un-American.

Stand up for free speech by becoming a VIP Gold member for unfettered access to the entire Townhall family of sites and live chats. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on your annual membership. Sign up today and help us hold these “leaders” accountable.