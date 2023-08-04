West Coast, Messed Coast™ — 'We're On Our Own' Edition

It’s another beautiful week along the West Coast, Messed Coast™, where the heat and unusually high humidity have sent hordes of people fleeing to air conditioning that the people they voted for want to kill. The good news on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, however, is that despite fake news about overpopulation, good souls are selflessly saving the country from underpopulation, including your humble scribe’s daughter and husband who just gave birth to their second child. You can thank me later.

With the weather and population reports out of the way, let’s ease into our West Coast, Messed Coast™ report with big news out of Oregon.

That’s Alright, That’s OK, You’re Gonna Pump Our Gas Someday!

Sure, it’s not Gavin Newsom surreptitiously making plans to oust Quid Pro Joe, but in Oregon, this is big news — bigger than riots, homeless camps, or revelations about a White Lizzo.

For generations, Oregonians have driven to gas stations and waited while chain-smoking and shifty-looking men (yes, men) braved the rain to pump their gas. Well, no more. Drivers are pretty much on their own now.

Surrounded by states that consider their subjects bright enough to unscrew a gas cap, lift a pump, and push a button, Oregon is now joining 48 other states to allow gas stations to let people pump their own gas. Yes, White Lizzo’s state is the only other one that outlaws pumping your own gas.

Stations are not required to offer self-service, but this being West Coast, Messed Coast™, there is a mandate involved. Service stations will be required to offer full service at some of their pumps, so that shifty-looking dude still has a job. Somebody’s got to buy cigarettes for our children’s health.

Since mandates are involved, I suggest two: Require hand sanitizer dispensers are full and that the windshield washing liquid isn’t just dirty water. A girl can dream.

A Liberal Is a Conservative Who Hasn’t Been Mugged Yet

A Twitter user poses this question: Have you ever been “bashed so hard you get knocked into a different political party?” It’s a good question. This is starting to happen in Portland, with a Democrat doctor who got attacked so badly by a mentally ill, drug-addicted “homeless” person that she said, screw it, I’m done with these people and announced she was jumping to the other political side.

Mary Costantino was walking with a companion at about 10:30 last Friday night near downtown Portland, when out of nowhere a man launched a heavy metal container directly into her face, knocking her unconscious. After she regained consciousness, she called 9-1-1. She never really expected the cops to come but wanted a public record of how she died. The cops didn’t show up. “If we do not have police officers to come,” she told FOX 12 News, “then we’re all on our own.”

Portland Doctor walking down the street is violently attacked. “If we don’t have police officers to come to the side of somebody who is under attack, then we are all on our own.” https://t.co/CYviNvuhfo — Neal Mongan (@nm1931) August 3, 2023

Costantino doesn’t “hold the police accountable for this at all — I hold our city accountable for defunding the police,” she told FOX 12 News. “We don’t have enough police force to protect our citizens, and we did this to ourselves.”

The radiologist said she voted Republican for governor in the last cycle and voted against the most vociferous critic of the cops on the city council. “We have a really big public crisis here,” she told a local TV station. “I don’t think any of us are safe. I don’t think we have long to turn it around,” she predicted. The solution is pretty simple: “I think we have to stop trying to dabble in trial programs and get real clear that if you are having a psychotic break or are on drugs, you are not on our streets.” She added, “Public safety first.” See the video of the brutal attack at the bottom of this article.

And sure, this next attack didn’t happen in Portland, but this is what happens when people are abandoned by their “leaders.”

Convenience store workers vs. thief pic.twitter.com/BACuCqSbqB — Levandov (@Levandov_1) August 2, 2023

Ouch.

No White People, Please

Seattle’s mayor has been outed as a racist. Bruce Harrell took over recruitment of the Seattle Police Department and documented in a memo that there should be fewer white and male recruits and fewer with “military bearing.”

Harrell’s Transtifa police force should work out well.

Greetings from San Francisco!

Hyde Street in San Francisco.

A typical encampment on Hyde St. Perfectly normal now. How broken is our city? pic.twitter.com/lVZsouQ0j7 — Fava Mandies (@FavaMandies) August 4, 2023

That’s it. That’s the segment.

Harmonic Divergence

Another San Francisco brewery is closing, and you know what that means. It means that no matter how drunk you get, you still can’t unsee what the city has become.

Harmonic Brewery, the maker of a popular Kolsh, IPA, German pilsner, and a variety of other beers, is closing its doors at its Dogpatch location in October. The hangover from “the pandemic, lower spending, recent break-ins and the increasing costs of brewing materials,” led to the planned closure. In other words, Bidenomics is to blame.

The brewery — the second one to close in San Francisco recently — will consolidate with its other location in the more upscale Thrive City development inside the city.

That’s Not Smog, That’s Smug

The political class is all atwitter about the possible debate between one person who is running for president and another who is a shadow candidate to hop in when Joe Buy-den is discovered by NBC News to have sold his vice presidential office for millions.

This naturally brings us to smug little Governor Hair Gel.

In case you are still finding other things to watch besides Fox News and missed this, host Sean Hannity extracted a promise from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this week to take up Newsom’s offer to debate. That means an actual presidential candidate has agreed to debate a non-candidate in a compare-and-contrast sesh between governors of two beautiful states with two entirely different sets of issues. Ron DeSantis presides over the state that has received the highest number of COVID lockdown refugees, including Gavin Newsom’s own in-laws. Newsom reacted by running ads in Florida trying to entice all the Florida COVID refugees back to California, including the congressional representative the West Coast, Messed Coast™ state lost when all those people fled.

Recommended: Ashley Biden Recording CONFIRMS That the Infamous Diary Is Hers, and Sick Joe May Have to Head to the Showers

As Adam Carolla found out, Newsom can’t handle the heat. All one must do is simply challenge his assumptions and he loses it. Fellow Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna said recently, “I think [Newsom’s] message that says ‘Make America California’ is not a winning message.” You don’t say?

West Coast Slacker Renter > Messed Coast Homeless Landlord

The City of Seattle has failed to come to the aid of a landlord whose tenant gamed the system and allegedly lied on his rental application to get reduced rent.

My radio colleague Max Gross reports the slacker renter then advertised the home as an Airbnb and is now making bank. In the meantime, the landlord has lost so much money he’s now homeless.

“Because he’s claimed low income with the city. They won’t shut [utilities] off,” Roth said. “So I’m actually paying for there to be an Airbnb unit for him to make an income. I’m not exaggerating.” The nightmare tenant forced Roth to move into a van, which he modified using his mechanic’s skills. …This sucks. I am paying for this guy to live in this house.”

You will own nothing and you will be happy.

