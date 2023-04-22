Suddenly, the Media Discover Hunter Biden's Crimes. Why Now?

“The rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them.”

Those words are often attributed to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn but were, in fact, written by another Soviet-era author, Elena Gorokhova, in her book called A Mountain of Crumbs. The quote refers to the treachery of the communist government’s relationship with the people.

We’ve now arrived at the time in the United States — the moment I’ve always feared — when the people, confronted with tales of government ignominy and tyranny, respond by shrugging their shoulders. “The rules are simple…,” the shrug implies.

The intelligence agencies can’t do their domestic RFing (look it up) without the media. The media have been willing partners of the intelligence apparatus of the state for as long as those intelligence agencies have been with us. If you want to have your mind blown, or your worst fears confirmed, by all means, listen to or watch my podcast with a former federal prosecutor who retraced the Watergate coverage by The Washington Post and found the “brave” and “courageous” reporters missed the CIA’s part in the tale. Now why do you think that is?

Fast forward to 2015 up to now, and you find that Trump-Russia, “pee tape,” “dossier,” and all the rest of that black mirror of lies were part of a political psy-op, started by Hillary Clinton’s minions who knew how to seed the story in the media and intelligence agencies. Rinse, repeat, and stand back and watch the media eat itself.

The media took it, passed it off as fact, amplified it, won awards for reporting it, and protected each other. They’ve never had a public moment of introspection about how they were duped. They still retain their impressive-looking awards. They should have asterisks on this reportage and awards in the same way baseball has treated the steroid era and any record ever touched by Barry Bonds.

Sen. Ron Johnson said this was “just one more example of those who accused others of ‘spreading Russian disinformation’ were, in fact, the ones spreading disinformation and lies. Will Americans realize we’ve been repeatedly lied to and start seeking the truth?”

#BREAKING: Testimony Reveals Secretary Blinken and the Biden Campaign Were Behind the Infamous Public Statement from Former Intel Officials on the Hunter Biden Laptop @Jim_Jordan and @RepMikeTurner reveal HUGE news here: pic.twitter.com/bX3fpqJKPo — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 21, 2023

The wholistic information war on Russia! Russia! Russia! and Trump’s temerity to change the tone of U.S. relations with the nation resulted in the 2020 fake news story about how Hunter Biden’s laptop — given to the FBI back in 2019 — was really Russian disinformation. Of course it was — 51 former intelligence officials swore that it was!

You can see their letter in its entirety at Politico. (Note the October Surprise timing: Oct. 19, 2020.) But here is my interpretative outline of the letter:

The letter begins by outlining the group’s bonafides.

“We’re experts and you should listen to us.”

“We smart guys all know about Russia spooks.”

“We believe U.S. elections should be decided by voters (snort) and not foreign interference (double snort).” This paragraph is italicized to emphasize it.

The letter deals only with the emails on Hunter’s laptop, which of course is where the evidence of 459 actual crimes are outlined. It doesn’t deal with Hunter and his hookers, kompromat, drugs, and disgusting porn which doubtless proves it to be his laptop. Remember: at this time, the FBI already had possession of the laptop and knew it was Hunter Biden’s. And since they’re allowed to talk to each other, you can bet these “intelligence” officials knew, too.

They begin sandwiching their outrageous claims between layers of deniability by saying, “We do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not … just that our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case.” Of course, after their operations against the two, invoking Giuliani and Trump’s names was intended to make the information look ridiculous.

The former intelligence officials continue with the if/then association by saying, “if we are right, this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this.” This graph is also italicized in the original letter to emphasize its importance.

The next paragraph deals with how such an op would be consistent with Rooskie spies, etc., and could help Trump by introducing a disinformation op. “A ‘laptop op’ fits the bill, as the publication of the emails are clearly designed to discredit Biden.”

Russia did this during the 2016 election, they claimed, reaffirming the whopper that Trump was selected by Russia.

Such an operation is consistent with Russian spooks, they asserted again.

They contended that “the Russians are involved in the Hunter Biden email issue” and it’s consistent with a Washington Post story about how Giuliani was the target of a Russian operation. Let’s remember now who likely “cit[ed]four sources” to WaPo.

They point to the closed circuit continuous feedback loop by citing other “media reports” to confirm their suspicions, calling it a “smoke bomb of disinformation by Russia.”

They wind up the letter with the bottom layer of the deniability sandwich by saying, “we do not know whether these press reports are accurate,” which is something they should know since they invariably leaked those lies as well. This is italicized.

And then they have their Animal House moment in which Otter tells Dean Wormer and the student senate, “Well, you can do whatever you want to us, but we’re not going to sit here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America. Gentlemen!”

It goes something like this: “It is high time that Russia stops interfering with our Democracy.” This is part of the “we don’t know if the emails” are real paragraph and is italicized. The appeal to principle is appalling in retrospect, of course.

The most radical DNI in the short history of DNIs, Jim Clapper, is the John Hancock of the bunch. His is the first signature of all the 51 current and former intelligence officials, nine of whom are anonymous.

The letter is a self-own. The certified smart guys acknowledge information of this type will change votes in the body politic. They know they’re lying. And they tell on themselves about the news leaks, disclosing their feedback loop with the media.

Comes now the admission by the ninth signatory, Mike Morrell, that he was asked by Biden disaster czar (Benghazi, Iran-deal shrink-wrapped money, Afghanistan pull out) and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken to magic up that letter with a bunch of spooks on behalf of the Biden campaign. And the Former Acting Director, Former Deputy Director, and Former Director of Analysis of the Central Intelligence Agency complied.

Who asked him? Jeremy Bash, CNN’s Dana Bash’s ex, who signed the letter, also worked with the “head of the Biden campaign at the time” to get it done.

House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan asked Morrell, “What was the intent of the statement?” And Morrell answered, “to share our concerns with the American people” and to “help Vice President Biden.” He clarified in his next answer that he did this “Because I wanted him to win the election.”

And now for the final part of the feedback loop. How come all of a sudden we are hearing accounts in the media about an IRS whistleblower alleging that it was Merrick Garland holding up four felony charges against Hunter (as if we didn’t suspect this)?

In 2022, another whistleblower admitted giving the actual laptop to all manner of reporters, lawyers, and the FBI, and there wasn’t as much ballyhoo as now.

Tony Bubulinski took his intimate knowledge of Hunter and Joe Biden’s shakedowns and tax fraud to the FBI — with receipts — and then eventually ended up on Tucker Carlson’s program, but he wasn’t featured widely in the mainstream press.

Part 3/ end pic.twitter.com/uSSxAf2Ofn — DrKatPhD- typer of typos (@KathMLee1) March 23, 2023

The laptop contents have been out there for anyone to access — if you’ve got eye bleach — for quite a while.

We’re told that the FBI really, really — honest! — intended to bring four charges against Hunter but alas were stymied by the Attorney General of the United States of America.

So why do the media tell the story now?

To serve Zee Pahty, it appears.

Joe Biden bumbled his way through another week of early lids, slurred words, desperate pronouncements, and hummana, hummana, hummanas from his “spokes” woman Karine Jean-Pierre and her binder.

He announced he will announce his run for the presidency on Tuesday.

Is this the Left’s last-ditch effort to take him off the board before the 2024 election? Sure looks like it.

The media are geared up for it. Let’s see if it works.

