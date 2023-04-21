'Manifesto' Revealed: The Reasons Behind the Louisville Bank Killer's Assault Are as Untethered as He Was

The Louisville bank murderer wrote down why he planned to assault the bank he worked for, and his reasons are as untethered as the killer was from reality.

The 25-year-old University of Alabama finance major was said by a co-worker to have had a “kind of a monotone personality.” He decided on April 10 that he’d take an AR-15 platform rifle and assault his co-workers at the Old National Bank building. He bought the gun six days before the shooting.

The murderer sent texts to his family and his housemate shortly before the killing spree. The text to his housemate claimed he was going to “shoot everyone.” The killer live-streamed it on his Instagram page. It’s unclear if anyone alerted the police in advance of the shooting.

The Daily Mail reported:

[H]e later received a note from Sturgeon indicating he was going to open fire in the bank, a law enforcement source told CNN. The killer wrote a similar note to his parents. Additionally, Sturgeon left a chilling voicemail to Whalen – who he had met at college – saying he felt ‘suicidal’ and planned ‘to kill everyone at the bank’, a police dispatch audio has revealed.

The Daily Mail reported exclusive details about the killer’s 13-page note explaining that he was going to conduct a murderous rampage for what he claimed were three reasons:

[H]e wanted to kill himself, he wanted to prove how easy it was to buy a gun in Kentucky and he wanted to highlight a mental health crisis in America.

As per usual for mentally unstable people who commit these mass killings, the man wished to commit suicide by cop and selfishly planned to take a lot of people with him, all the while blaming his favorite political hobby horse. Indeed, he was ready for police in the lobby of the bank, killing one of them as they approached. In all, he murdered five people.

The killer apparently was hoping he’d become a martyr for the anti-gun crusaders. So he’s reading the media right because he will undoubtedly become just that.

When Kentucky indicated that protocol was to put the gun up for auction after a while, the family asked that it be destroyed, saying:

The family, in conjunction with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), is working vigorously to ensure the assault rifle is legally destroyed and the first step in this process occurred Monday, when ATF took possession of the assault rifle. We genuinely appreciate the assistance of both LMPD and ATF in this regard. This tragedy is yet another indication that meaningful, common-sense gun safety measures must be enacted. We respectfully urge the Kentucky state legislature to lead the way by changing Kentucky law to remove the gun auction provision.

The family asked that their son’s body be checked for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) because the killer suffered head blows while playing high school basketball and had to wear a helmet.

It’s also unknown if the killer was under psychotropic medication for any behavioral issues. It could perhaps explain his “monotone”-like behavior.

That’s a far sight more likely than part of the killer’s rationale, which we’re supposed to believe is that he shot people to show that shooting people is wrong.

Oh, and as long as I’m asking, where’s the manifesto of the trans killers who destroyed the lives of six people — three of them nine-year-olds — at the Covenant School in Nashville? What’s the FBI waiting for? Better optics?

