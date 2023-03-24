West Coast, Messed Coast™: Fire, Fire Everywhere — Thanks to the 'Homeless'

Greetings, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, and today’s news begins with what the Homeless Industrial Complex has cost civilized society. The number is almost incalculable, but it went up by about $10 million this week. A “well-known” “homeless” person is accused of causing an estimated $10 million in damage by incinerating other people’s boats. Billions spent in apartments or tiny homes will do nothing to change a person’s heart, mental acuity, or desire to seek help.

From Seattle’s huge marina fire to homes threatened in Southern California and everywhere along the West Coast, Messed Coast™, the drug-addicted tent dwellers have instilled fear in people who want to be left alone, caused millions in lost productivity, destroyed homes or nearly so, and cost taxes from people fleeing the states.

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ has the worst “homeless” problem. Oregon, Washington, and California state governments and their local affiliates in Portland, Seattle, and L.A. have spent the most to do something and have made everything worse.

The smoke signals don’t lie.

*Today In #Portland* Man Smokes Fentanyl in front of Children and Blows it in Elderly People's Faces. This is exactly why you should never consider visiting this city or bringing your families Downtown.

–#Measure110 @TedWheeler @TinaKotek pic.twitter.com/77ppQgHdRz — Brandon Farley (Portland Journalist) (@TheRealFarley) March 19, 2023

The mostly drug-addicted, out-of-control fentanyl and other hard-drug users are amassing in states that have decriminalized the so-called “personal use” of the drugs in the bizarre hope that maybe if they take drugs without arrest then they’ll take drugs and seek help. But only one percent of Oregon’s state-sanctioned drug takers have called the Measure 110 hotline-to-end-all-hotlines to get help, and that’s only to get out of the fine from their parking-ticket-like offense.

In the meantime, the law-abiding are stuck with the often obvious side effects. Over the past few years, the deemphasis on cops and decriminalizing of quality-of-life crimes — from drugs to violent crime — have made things more dangerous on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, not safer. Where there are fewer rules, there is more crime.

Look in the sky! It’s a sign.

Flame Throwing in Seattle

4 alarm fire on Lake Union. Looks like Seattle Boat Company pic.twitter.com/7xXPg0SSrp — zaske (@zaske) March 22, 2023

There’s an interesting back story about this massive fire on Seattle’s working waterfront early Wednesday morning. At least 30 and possibly as many as 50 boats were incinerated by an arsonist.

Fire investigators found the suspect hiding inside a boat near the inferno. The arrested man lived at or frequented a nearby homeless encampment. He has a bit of a rap sheet.

Only 1 person has been booked into the King County jail over the past 24 hours on arson charges since the Seattle Boat Company was torched & an arrest was announced Busted in Dec for boosting tools from Lowes, told police he swallowed drugs Just another "unsheltered neighbor" pic.twitter.com/5mjRHgpIGj — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) March 23, 2023

The man who was in court on Friday wasn’t identified by the mainstream news media until his court date. He was identified by independent media before his hearing. The people at the disgusting and notorious homeless camp reportedly knew the suspect who, for the time being anyway, is in jail.

The back story gets more interesting.

Parents had been begging Seattle and state officials — including Gov. Jay Inslee — to get rid of the fentanyl flat because it was near their kids’ school.

After ignoring the homeless issue for fear of receiving well-placed blame, Inslee made news when he visited the camp — but only after the story made Fox News. Inslee called the camp “a scourge on our state” as if this were a new issue.

“The camp has been here for years,” the reporter notes.

WA Gov. Inslee calls South Park encampment in Seattle 'scourge on our state' during tour of cleanup. Inslee now pledging state will do 'everything humanly possible' to get people out of homeless encampments. This camp has been here for years. DETAILS: https://t.co/WzcNUUjcR0 pic.twitter.com/xwxbOGsT85 — Preston Phillips 🇺🇸 (@PrestonTVNews) March 22, 2023

Inslee blamed everything but his inaction for this festering sore on the butt of Seattle.

Besides the lost boats, lost jobs, lost productivity, lost business, lost belongings, and a destroyed ship company, the cost of putting out the fire and investigating it will run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

700 block of NE Northlake Way: Approx. 30 boats that were stacked in dry storage were involved in the fire. pic.twitter.com/W6SZZpTJnc — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) March 22, 2023

Companies are demanding more Seattle Harbor Police coverage after the force was reduced because police are racist or something.

The police union put its finger on the problem.

The quality of life continues to degrade in Seattle thanks to the “defund the police” movement. How much more can our once great Emerald City take? Get involved. Support Seattle police officers and protect public safety. https://t.co/eMcJIbo8jh — Seattle Police Officers Guild (@SPOG1952) March 23, 2023

Eugene Wasserman with North Seattle Industrial Association told KOMO News that they desperately need more cops on the Seattle Harbor Patrol. “When you are minus 300-400 police officers, you have to justify putting them on a boat versus other emergency police activity.”

Recommended: Stanford Law’s Self-Own

CHAZ Fire Setters

As if the fire issue couldn’t get more bizarre, we now learn that the Seattle fire chief was in on the takeover of the CHAZ/CHOP zone. That is what The Post Millennial reports, citing evidence in a related court filing. In the case, rank-and-file firefighters discovered that Fire Chief Harold Scoggins coordinated with the leaders of CHAZ/CHOP to block firefighters from getting into the seven-block area. Text messages between “Warlord” Raz Simone and the fire chief showed that the two coordinated. Whether Scoggins was trying to play good cop to the bad guys isn’t known because he took his phone to an Apple Store that hadn’t been burned down yet and had his phone reset to factory settings.

Firefighters are questioning Scoggins’ fitness to stay in office — especially since at least two were murdered at the so-called “autonomous zone.”

See my post about this nearby.

You’ll recall that the BLM and Antifa rioters at CHAZ/CHOP tried to trap police inside the East Precinct in Seattle and set it on fire.

One of the men charged with that arson is now running for Seattle City Council.

Isaiah Willoughby told KTTH talk host Jason Rantz, “I am committed to educating the youth to lead and to serve the community, enlightening the minds, developing the region, touching the heart, and aspiring the soul.” He said he’s starting a new “multiculturalism democracy because, in our legislative branch, there’s no representation of my ethnic diversity.”

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ Where the ‘Praying Coach’ Gets His Job Back

He should just call it the Arson Party. That ought to cover it.

Fires, Fires, Everywhere Along the West Coast, Messed Coast™

These aren’t “the homeless.” They’re drug-addicted folks who buy drugs with their rent money. Some people can and do get help. but most prefer the streets they don’t have to follow the rules.

From Seattle to Portland, Ore., where 41% of the fires responded to by firefighters are “homeless encampment fires.”

Portland fire officials say there are no reports of anyone being injured in a big homeless camp fire.https://t.co/ThrZi0xo6S — KOIN News (@KOINNews) March 24, 2023

People are stopped from getting to work.

Early morning Portland Bro sees a homeless fire off of Hwy 26 going east past the tunnel heading into downtown. pic.twitter.com/pOB5zopuNw — PDX Real (@PDXReal1) March 19, 2023

Nearly 2,000 fires are blamed on homeless camps in Portland.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to nearly two thousand fires in homeless communities in 2022.https://t.co/eoA7krtjR1 — KATU News (@KATUNews) March 21, 2023

San Francisco has seen its fair share of homeless disasters.

Stockton, Calif.:

Homeless camp fire at Wilson Way. With the uptick in homeless population, calls like this have become a common occurrence. pic.twitter.com/R5SMMzKoFS — Stockton Fire (@stocktonfire) May 25, 2019

Ventura, Calif.:

Intentional Fire At Homeless Camp Threatens Ventura Mobile Home Park » News Talk 1590 KVTA https://t.co/lWuflOPdhc — Harvey (@hemetrider) November 25, 2022

Pomona, Calif.:

THIS JUST IN: Fire at homeless encampment threatens homes in Pomona pic.twitter.com/1lCRcLJXxm — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 28, 2016

Related: Gavin Newsom’s ‘Shady Ties’ With Failed Silicon Valley Bank Reveals His Other ‘Corruption’

Malibu, Calif.:

#National Malibu homeless encampment sparks fears after brush fire threatens homes – Los Angeles Times https://t.co/gxwNywMWyN #FireNews pic.twitter.com/pgkT9aO4bv — WA Fire News (@WAFireNews) January 30, 2018

Los Angeles:

Wind-driven wildfire near Getty Center threatens homes, forces evacuations in Los Angeles Aerial footage of wildfire in Los Angeles. When GOD waves his hand over you anything could happen, fires, mud slides, earthquakes, tsunamis homeless, etc… — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) October 28, 2019

And the answer by the governors of Oregon, Washington, and California is to spend billions on their coordinated expansion of the Homeless Industrial Complex to “house” the homeless.

Both Inslee and Oregon’s governor, the unfortunately named Tina Kotek, propose to go the way of California — naturally — and increase by billions the spending to hide the drug addicts instead of requiring them to get off the streets or get out of town. The states work in concert with each other, which means that Gavin Newsom runs the West Coast, Messed Coast™, and taxpayers elsewhere are not represented.

They all propose to erect an entirely new government program to “cut the red tape.”

Oregonians deserve access to safe & affordable housing. That's why I'm proposing the Housing Accountability & Production Office to cut through red tape and increase housing production. We must take bold action to address our housing & homelessness crises. 📸: @juliefahey pic.twitter.com/CBE0r6pwxP — Governor Tina Kotek (@GovTinaKotek) March 23, 2023

Instead of enforcing the law, which they could do even under the disastrous Boise decision, these charlatans think nothing of appropriating more from strapped taxpayers to fund their feel-good government charity project.

The fires don’t lie. Rewarding the behavior only makes things worse for everyone.

Whatever happened to free speech? The Left is erasing it one word at a time. Now, more than ever, you need PJ Media. This kind of opinion journalism not only informs you of facts but how we think about those facts. That’s why you read PJ Media.

The bad guys are out to kill our journalism by throttling our website, scrutinizing our opinions through phony “fact checks,” and creating so-called misinformation and disinformation NGOs to elevate left-wing opinion sites above our own. It’s disgraceful and un-American.

That’s why PJ Media depends on readers like you to continually support our efforts. We already know you’re on board, but would you encourage your friends, neighbors, and affinity groups to partner with us? Send them our subscribe page here.